The entire experience of the 2020 Fourth of July Fireworks on Walker Bay is one we will probably remember the rest of our lives. What probably makes it stand out is the fact that all of the pieces came together at just the right time to create the perfect scenario for a fireworks show to truly celebrate.  

The magnificent sunset, a full moon rising, the calm waters of Leech Lake, a bay full of boats, a town of distanced spectators, a live broadcast, a patriotic soundtrack and a whole lot of fireworks to light up at the sky at dusk.

The Rick Voigt Memorial Fund would like to formally thank everyone who stepped up to help make it happen. Thank you for the generous donations, garments purchased, marketing, pyro-techs and all of the extra volunteer time given by many. We were honored to continue this tradition in Walker during these trying times. We hope everyone had a safe and memorable Fourth of July.

We look forward to summer 2021 where the Walker Lions will continue on with what they do best — a full Fourth of July celebration with parade, park activities, family fun and fantastic fireworks show.

