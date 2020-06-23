The Spencer Ross Post 134 Walker American Legion is open for business after a nearly three month shutdown, although it may not look like it from the outside.
After shutting down to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the Legion is also dealing with a street closure that got underway shortly before they were allowed to open. But they are making the best of it!
“Our building will be accessible at all stages of the construction, so we encourage those of you that haven’t stopped in yet to come by and see the new flooring we installed. Hopefully, most of the construction will be mostly completed by the Fourth of July,” sad Legion Manager Joe Swayer.
Sawyer said they had to restructure the way they do business during these unprecedented times, and took many safety precautions to protect guests and members. These precautions include screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms before working, employees wearing masks, moving tables 6 feet apart, installing many hand sanitizing stations, encouraging reservations and many more.
“We have limited seating at every table and for the building as a whole, so I encourage people to think ahead and observe the rules we have set out for your protection,” Sawyer said.
In July the Legion will be ramping up events. The first one will be Bar Bingo July 7. Reservations for this (and every event moving forward), will be highly recommended, as there is limited seating in the building. Everyone should bring their own daubers and not share with anyone. Daubers will also be available for purchase.
The Friday night and Sunday meat raffles will return that week on July 10 and 12 respectively. There will be some changes on how these operate as well.
“While we understand that mask wearing in a bar is not ideal, we encourage those of you who come in to play these games to consider wearing a mask when possible,” Sawyer emphasized. “We are also running some live entertainment periodically on the weekends, while trying to stay within the guidelines set out by the Health Department, so go to out Facebook page for more updates.”
The Legion is open at 11 a.m. every day. Call (218) 547-1011 for reservations.
