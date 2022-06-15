For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” — Jeremiah 29:11
History: Dr. Steve asks, “Who knew, when I started in 1982, this would be a 40-year plan?”
As Dr. Steve Ekholm celebrates 40 years as a veterinarian serving Walker and the Leech Lake area on June 21, Dr. Michele Vedbraaten-Larson prepares to continue the legacy started in 1978 by Dr. Charles Fuller when he established South Ridge Animal Clinic at the current site of Walker Animal Hospital.
Transition: You are invited to the open house June 21 from noon to 7 p.m. Come for food, fun and fellowship with Dr. Steve and the new veterinarian, Dr. Michele Vedbraaten-Larson, (a 10-year veterinarian from Fosston/Lengby, Park Rapids, East Grand Forks) and her husband Toby Larson as they prepare to continue the legacy of care for pets.
The hospital/clinic will be closed on that day as the entire veterinary team will be present to provide a chance to visit and share stories. Tours of the newly updated facility will be conducted, so that our clients, neighbors, and friends can see the advanced technology and increased capacity, usually seen only by the veterinary team and furry patients. Stop by, have something to eat and enjoy a brief visit with Dr. Steve as he “passes the torch” to Dr. Michele.
Along with clinic tours, we will be serving Walking Tacos prepared by Scott Skalisky, until they run out. Then Dr. Steve will fire-up the grill and prepare brats, hot dogs and chips.
There will be a drawing for an inflatable two-person Sea Eagle kayak provided by Boehringer Ingelheim and Veterinary Hospitals Association. Additional prizes are coming in as well.
Although the original owner, Dr. Charles Fuller is unable to attend, he sent this touching note to Dr. Steve.
“Congratulations, Steve!
“When I called the Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Minnesota to inform him that my small animal practice, clinic and property in Walker was available for new ownership, I asked him to send me the best prospective new graduate he had. He not only did that; he sent me the best of the best! Walker has been blessed in having you to provide for their small animal medical and surgical needs.
“I appreciate your invitation; however, I’m having pre-operative procedures prior to my scheduled 10th cancer surgery, … my fourth kidney cancer surgery, on June 28 at Essentia Hospital in Fargo. I’m beginning to feel like a sacrificial lamb on the altar of no other intelligent option. Knowing you has been a blessing.
“The best and take care!”
Chuck
“We all build on the good work of those who go before us. Thank you, Dr. Fuller, and good luck, our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
