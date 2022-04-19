Three local University of Minnesota-Duluth honor students will travel to Morocco for six weeks with the Undergraduate Research Study Abroad (URSA) program through the University of Minnesota Duluth
The six weeks is part of a year and a half long journey to conceive, design, conduct and write their own international research project. URSA is an opportunity for students who want to live in a foreign country and fully immerse in the culture.
Jensen Rice, Brianna Raddatz and Madeline Mitchell are among 15 students who will be traveling to Morocco in May and June.
The University of Minnesota has held a long affiliation with Morocco and help find partners for students to work with. These partners help students with their research, housing, and social life. The program began with a competitive application process including essays and interviews. Students accepted into the program enrolled in a culture preparation course during the spring semester where they worked on research methodologies, language learning, cultural preparedness, and the history and literature of Morocco.
Students will begin their time abroad with a five-day orientation between Rabat and Fez in which they set up cell phones, check bank access and explore the city to physically familiarize themselves with customs they had read about. After orientation, students travel to their individual partners — researchers, experts and activists — in various cities in Morocco to conduct their studies for a period of six weeks.
A banquet was recently held at the Greysolon Ballroom in Duluth where parents and families learned about the program, met with the faculty leaders, heard testimonials from students that have previously traveled with the program and heard from the students themselves about their research.
Rice, a civil engineering junior, will be performing research on sustainable concrete construction practices; Raddatz, a public health and biology major sophomore, will perform research related to chronic disease prevention; and Mitchell, a psychology sophomore, will research public perceptions of mental wellness.
This is the second time URSA has travelled to Morocco. In 2017, Dr. Goei and Dr. Lindaman traveled with 24 UMD students to Morocco. Most recently, both faculty advisors visited Morocco in the last couple weeks to finalize details for the students travel and safety while abroad. Many efforts are put in by all faculty and partners involved to give the students an incredible academic and personal experience, one rooted in human connection and academic rigor. Most importantly, students are able to grow as human beings and recognize the shared humanity in their Moroccan counterparts.
