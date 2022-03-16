WALKER — Last year’s drought led to out-of-control wildfires in northern Minnesota and the Walker Area Joint Fire Department was under-equipped and had to call for help and resources from other organizations to manage the summer blazes. This year will be different.
Thanks to Community Match Funds from Sourcewell, the department now has a four-wheel-drive truck that is compact like a pickup and holds water for pumping. It’s also equipped with other emergency equipment they may need on calls—from car accidents to medical emergencies. Previously, their large fire trucks lacked the maneuverability needed to access snow-banked driveways or forested areas.
With its new, go-anywhere truck, the fire department feels ready to fight fires and respond to other emergencies across the varied terrain of its 125,000-acre coverage area. The team handles it all — from winter house fires down narrow, snow-covered lanes to medical emergencies or wildfires.
The fire department averages 50 calls per year, but those numbers continue to rise—last year they had 64 fire calls. All it takes is a spark from a campfire or a tossed cigarette and a fire could quickly spread, endangering neighborhoods and wooded areas. Since the department’s trucks weren’t designed as forest firefighting units, they had to ask the U.S. Forest Service and the Minnesota DNR for help, using their wildland-appropriate trucks and equipment.
“Before we got this four-wheel-drive fire truck when we’d be drafting water to fill our other trucks, we’d also fill up the water reservoirs in our backpacks, and we’d walk to fight wildfires with backpacks on,” said Walker Firefighter Chris Efta. “If a structure fire happened in an area inaccessible to a large fire truck and it was windy, without a truck to manage the spread it would quickly travel anywhere from 100 yards to half-a-mile away — and our primary firefighting tool was a backpack! Now, even though it’s smaller, this truck actually helps us get more firefighting done because we can reach the fire more easily.”
With the upgrade to a smaller firefighting vehicle that’s equipped to handle other kinds of emergencies, too, the department no longer needs to rely on the Forest Service or DNR.
“Just like every community, we have a limited budget,” Efta said. “Without Sourcewell Community Match Funds, this truck wouldn’t be here. It’s been an asset to the Walker area in so much more than just wildland uses. It has assisted in vehicle accidents, life-flight transfers, traffic control—the list goes on and on. Whether it’s a fire call, medical emergency, woodland call, structure fire, or a car accident, we can get this truck in, and help you faster and quicker. It helps us meet our goal—to save people, property, and ensure the well-being of the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.