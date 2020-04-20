The Walker Area Food Shelf continues to serve the greater Leech Lake community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Food Shelf will provide safe and secure curbside food distribution and quick verbal registration to its customers, while using glove and mask protection and practicing social distancing.

The Food Shelf is located at 8243 Industrial Park Drive NW,  Walker. It is open the first, second, third and fifth Tuesdays of each month from noon to 3 p.m., and the fourth Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. for food distributions or to accept donations.

Cash donations can also be mailed to PO Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484  To contact the Food Shelf call (218) 547-1713; email to WalkerFoodShelf@gmail.com; visit Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf; or go to the website at WalkerFoodShelf.com

