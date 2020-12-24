The Walker Area Food Shelf, in collaboration with the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and a private party, distributed $5,500 in gift certificates to area restaurants just in time for the holidays.
The food shelf received a $5,000 grant from the Initiative Foundation to purchase gift certificates to area restaurants around Walker. They were also given another $500 worth of gift certificates from an anonymous donor. The gift certificates were distributed to families in need who utilize the Walker Food Shelf.
Initiative Foundation grants are awarded to central Minnesota nonprofits and local government units that address opportunities or barriers to business growth and employment; advance economic security for children and families; support community-based early childhood literacy initiatives; provide training for future, displaced or underemployed workers; help small businesses survive and grow; enhance regional quality-of-life improvements; or lead to the development local natural disaster response and recovery efforts.
About the Initiative Foundation
The Little Falls-based Initiative Foundation exists to improve the quality of life and to build stronger communities within its 14-county region of central Minnesota by offering business financing, technical assistance, nonprofit grants, donor services and leadership training. Since 1986, the Initiative Foundation has invested multiple millions in the region through targeted grants and business financing investments.
