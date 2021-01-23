The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce Tour of Lights announces the two winners for the 2020 holiday season.
First place went to Greg Ravenhorst, who received $100 in Chamber bucks.
Vivan Auel took second place and received $50 in Chamber bucks.
Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce along with Pro West put together an interactive holiday lights map. There were more than 29 entries and they hope to keep it going in 2021.
