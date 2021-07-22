Hannah and Sara Burns (from left) are pictured with their First Business Dollar.
Photo submitted

Though they are only 21 and 18, Hannah and Sarah Burns are no strangers to coffee or hard work. They grew up in an entrepreneurial family, and have helped their parents in business for most of their lives. Helping with assisted living homes and six younger siblings has taught them a lot about patience and respect. Multiple missions trips to Honduras and Mexico also helped shape them and their work ethic, love for people of different cultures and interest in coffee. They have a special connection with the people of Oaxaca, Mexico, where they’ve worked at an orphanage and with local coffee growers. They first visited coffee farms in their mid-teens. The Burns family has lived in Cass County since 2009, and they spent a summer in Walker a few years ago. Hannah’s and Sarah’s uncle, who lives in the Walker area, is the one who let them know that Walker Bay Coffee Co. was for sale. Hannah was in her third year working at a coffee shop, and Sarah was taking business classes as a PSEO student when the text from him came. It sounded like a crazy idea, but not impossible. They talked a lot with their parents, their banker and a few trusted friends, and decided to go for it. The previous coffee shop owner helped out during the transition. Hannah and Sarah want to preserve all of the wonderful things that their loyal local patrons value while still making it their own. Hannah and Sarah (from left) are pictured with their First Business Dollar. Photo submitted

