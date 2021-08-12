The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce thanks the following generous sponsors of Walker Bay Day for their donations:

DIAMOND

Dale and Harriet Jones

Sanford Health-Walker Clinic

RUBY

First National Bank of Walker

Arvig Communications

Enbridge Energy Co.

Spencer-Ross American Legion

KK Radio Network

    KQKK 101.9 FM

    KXXX 92.5 FM

    KPRM 870 AM    

    KKWB FM 97.5

    KAKK 1570 AM

EMERALD

Paul Bunyan Communication

Portage Brewing Co.

RP Broadcasting

    Talk Radio 1360

    92.1 The River

    Mix 103.7

    Real Country

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting

    KB101

    KXY 95.5

    KBUN AM 1450

    Z99 99.1

    104.5 The True Oldies

MOONSTONE

Adventure North Resort

D. W. Jones

Lakes Area Powersports

NEI Bottling

Nistler Floor Covering

Orton Oil

Pederson Family Dental

Shores of Leech Lake

Spitzack Builders

Thrifty White Drug

Walker Area Realty

AGATE

Bank Forward

First National Bank Insurances

City of Walker

Frizzell Furniture

Kaffe Havn Inc.

Lampert Cabinets

Lake Country Power

Leer Title Services

Norm’s Auto Body

North Star Co-op

Northern Engineering

Pilot-Independent

