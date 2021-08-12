The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce thanks the following generous sponsors of Walker Bay Day for their donations:
DIAMOND
Dale and Harriet Jones
Sanford Health-Walker Clinic
RUBY
First National Bank of Walker
Arvig Communications
Enbridge Energy Co.
Spencer-Ross American Legion
KK Radio Network
KQKK 101.9 FM
KXXX 92.5 FM
KPRM 870 AM
KKWB FM 97.5
KAKK 1570 AM
EMERALD
Paul Bunyan Communication
Portage Brewing Co.
RP Broadcasting
Talk Radio 1360
92.1 The River
Mix 103.7
Real Country
Paul Bunyan Broadcasting
KB101
KXY 95.5
KBUN AM 1450
Z99 99.1
104.5 The True Oldies
MOONSTONE
Adventure North Resort
D. W. Jones
Lakes Area Powersports
NEI Bottling
Nistler Floor Covering
Orton Oil
Pederson Family Dental
Shores of Leech Lake
Spitzack Builders
Thrifty White Drug
Walker Area Realty
AGATE
Bank Forward
First National Bank Insurances
City of Walker
Frizzell Furniture
Kaffe Havn Inc.
Lampert Cabinets
Lake Country Power
Leer Title Services
Norm’s Auto Body
North Star Co-op
Northern Engineering
Pilot-Independent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.