This annual Walker Bay Day event was held Saturday in the City Park.
The event is a celebration of the northern community, culture and life on the lake.
Activities included a 5K Run/Walk, Kids Fishing Clinic, Sailboat Clinic, Fly Fishing Clinic, inflatable, a pow-wow, Bingo, face painting, Sand castle building, a volleyball tournament, RAD Reptiles Zoo and the annual Big Dig.
