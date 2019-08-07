This annual Walker Bay Day event was held Saturday in the City Park.

The event is a celebration of the northern community, culture and life on the lake.

Activities included a 5K Run/Walk, Kids Fishing Clinic, Sailboat Clinic, Fly Fishing Clinic, inflatable, a pow-wow, Bingo, face painting, Sand castle building, a volleyball tournament, RAD Reptiles Zoo and the annual Big Dig.

