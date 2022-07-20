Walker Bay Day July 30 has something for every age, every interest, everyone!
It could be the morning’s WBD 5K walk/run at 9 a.m. that gets your motor running. Maybe you’d rather enjoy some bouncy fun on the Inflatables or just browse leisurely through the Craft Fair booths.
And then there’s the exciting “Big Dig” where kids, divided into age groups, dig through piles of sand for tokens good for great prizes. It’s fun to dig, but almost as much fun to watch.
Once again, Dale and Harriet Jones of Walker have generously provided the Big Dig prizes.
New this year at Walker Bay Day is the week-long “virtual” Sandcastle Building Contest.
Build your sand castle on the beach at city park during the week of Walker Bay Day (July 24-30). Take a picture when done and text to (218) 639-0337. Be sure to include all names and contact information. Winners will be chosen and announced at 3 p.m. at the conclusion of Walker Bay Day.
Here are the rules:
• Sandcastles and sculptures must consist of sand only, except for wood, rocks, shells, etc., found on the beach the day of the contest and used as decoration only.
• No “superstructures” or permanent forms of any kind shall be incorporated into a structure.
• Teams must bring their own sand forms: flower pots, milk cartons, buckets, etc.
• No equipment will be supplied — bring your own.
• The use of shovels, hoes, spatulas and other tools (but no power tools!) is permitted
Other activities that will make for a great day on the shores of Walker Bay:
• Walker Bay 5K run/walk; registration, 7:30 a.m., by the playground; 9 a.m. start.
• Information booth opens at 10 a.m.
• Craft Fair, lower park, 11 a.m.
• Big Dig registration starts at 11 a.m., lower park; age groups 3-6; 7-10; 11-14.
• Pickleball exhibition, round robin play begins at 11 a.m.
• Pow Wow exhibition, noon, presented by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe
• Inflatable games open at noon, wristbands $10 per person; good for the entire event
• Mirabel and Bruno, characters from the Disney popular movie “Encarta,” will be in Walker City Park at noon. Be sure to snap a photo!
• Food and beverages, noon to 4 p.m., provided by Tianna Country Club as a fundraiser for the WHA golf team.
• Kids’ activities, noon-3 p.m. (Local nonprofits will be sharing games and crafts with kids as fundraisers.)
• Face-painting artist, noon-3 p.m.
• Harry Entwistle, Balloon-Tying from noon to 2 p.m.
* Imaginick the Magician, 1-2 p.m. strolling through the park.
• Imaginick Magic Show, 2:15 p.m.
• THE BIG DIG! Ages 3-6, begins at 1 p.m.; ages 7-10, 2 p.m.; ages 11-14, 3 p.m.
• Sandcastle Building Contest winners announced at 3 p.m.
A few WBD activities have not been finalized. Check for updates on the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce website (www.leech-lake.com/events) or the July 27 issue of The Pilot-Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.