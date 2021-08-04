Walker’s family-fun time event is quickly approaching this Saturday as the season winds down. Volunteers are welcome to contact the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce if they wish to help out during the events.
The family-oriented event has evolved around fun and entertainment for the kids, and the most anticipated kids’ event is the “Big Dig” with kids separated into three age categories, 3-6, 7-10 and 11-14.
For the uninitiated, the Big Dig lets kids dig through a sandbox to find the buried treasure, in the form of tokens, which they then take to the tent full of prizes to choose from all kinds of goodies like bikes, toys, games and other fun stuff.
The Big Dig has been sponsored by Dale and Harriet Jones since the start of Walker Bay Days. They got the idea during their travels to New Zealand where they saw a similar event and brought it home to Walker where it quickly became a favorite event at Walker Bay Days.
“We were looking for something to do, and we came across this wonderful event,” Dale recalls. The rest is history, as they say. since Dale and Harriet have been sponsoring the Big Dig for 16 years now.
Other activities include the 5K run, beginning at 9 a.m. Pow-wow and Big Dig registration begin at 11 a.m. Spiderman and Elena Avalor start at 11 a.m. followed by the food booths opening at noon as well as balloon tying, inflatables, dunk tank and Imaginick the Magician. There will also be a storyteller, face painting and sand castle building.
Volunteers are still needed. If interested call the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce at (218) 547-1313.
