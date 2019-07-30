7:30 a.m. 5K Registration
9 a.m. 5K Run/Walk
9:30 a.m. Kids Fishing Clinic
Sailing Daze
MN Women’s Fly Fishing Clinic
10 a.m. Volleyball Tournament begins
11 a.m. Big Dig Registration
Volleyball Tournament begins
11 a.m. Vendors Open
RAD Reptiles
Inflatables Open
Food Booth opens
Noon Opening ceremony
Pow Wow Exhibition
Northern Dream Gymnastics
1 p.m. Big Dig 3-6
Kids’ games and face painting
Bingo Begins
1:30 p.m. Kids Connection Music
2 p.m. Big Dig 7-10
2:30 p.m. Ice Cream Making begins
Smokey Bear’s 75th Birthday Party
3 p.m. Big Dig 11-14
3-4 p.m. Sand Castle Building Contest
4 p.m. Raffle Drawing
