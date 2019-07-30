7:30 a.m.    5K Registration

9 a.m.        5K Run/Walk

9:30 a.m.    Kids Fishing Clinic

        Sailing Daze

        MN Women’s Fly Fishing Clinic

10 a.m.        Volleyball Tournament begins

11 a.m.        Big Dig Registration

        Volleyball Tournament begins

11 a.m.        Vendors Open

        RAD Reptiles

        Inflatables Open

        Food Booth opens

Noon        Opening ceremony

        Pow Wow Exhibition

        Northern Dream Gymnastics

1 p.m.        Big Dig 3-6

        Kids’ games and face painting

        Bingo Begins

1:30 p.m.    Kids Connection Music

2 p.m.        Big Dig 7-10

2:30 p.m.    Ice Cream Making begins

        Smokey Bear’s 75th Birthday Party

3 p.m.         Big Dig 11-14

3-4 p.m.        Sand Castle Building Contest

4 p.m.        Raffle Drawing

