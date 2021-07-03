The Walker Bay Live staff has been busy booking the entertainment and adding new features for this summer’s events

Walker Bay Live will be held every Thursday somewhere in Walker starting at about 5 p.m. and runs through Sept. 2.

There will be plenty of space for everyone to spread out, be safe and finally get back together.

2021 schedule:

• July 8: City Park Lighthouse, The Soul Shack; Jarrod Norvold

• July 15: City Park Playground, Jessica Vines Duo; Hunter Schroeder

• July 22: City Park Playground, My Famous Friends; Antony Jeffares

• July 29: City Park Lighthouse, Christopher David Hansen Band; Romyn and Rick

• Aug. 5: City Park Playground, Shane Martin; Moz’ Revival

• Aug. 12: City Park Lighthouse, “River;” Rick Adams

• Aug. 19: location TBD, Sumo Seven, 7 p.m.; Kate DeLorenzo, 6 p.m.; Luke Hendrickson, 5 p.m. at Wilbur’s Pig Pen

• Aug. 26: City Park Playground, The Soul Shack; The Occasionals

• Sept. 2: Walker Marina, Everett Smithson Band; Dos Guys

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, contact Kristin Holly at (218) 547-2023 or go to  Walkerbaylive.com or Facebook for all the updates, schedule and everything you need to know about upcoming events.

