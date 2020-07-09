A check for $340 was presented July 7 by Walker Bay Live volunteer Doug Lenz (right) to Walker Food Shelf Executive Director Robin Wilson.
Photo submitted

The Walker Bay Live 2020 summer season kicked off June 25, with donations collected for the Walker Area Food Shelf. A check for $340 was presented July 7 by Walker Bay Live volunteer Doug Lenz (right) to Walker Food Shelf Executive Director Robin Wilson. Walker Bay Live is a weekly, non-profit event series held every Thursday somewhere in and around Walker, featuring a variety of live music, kid’s art and activities, great food and beverages and fun for all ages.

