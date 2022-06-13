Walker Bay Live is back! - First outdoor concert is June 23 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jun 13, 2022 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When it’s summer in Walker, it’s time for Walker Bay LIVE — a laid-back combo of live music, food, brews, art and just plain fun!When? Every Thursday, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.-ish, June 23 through Sept. 1Where? Somewhere in Walker; blankets and lawn chairs welcomeWhat? Lots of music plus fun activities for the family, including stuff for kidsWho? Singers and musicians you may have heard before, plus some you haven’t! June 23: First National Bank, Chumley Park — The Front Fenders; Kellogg Duo and FriendsJune 30: Walker City Park — Mason Dixon Line; Ted FeyderJuly 7: Walker City Park — Blonde and the Bohunk; Rick Adams; The NorquistsJuly 14: Walker City Park — Shane Martin Band; Tim EggebraatenJuly 21: Walker City Park — Soul Shack; Timmy HausJuly 28: Walker City Park — Fam-Damily; Free Beer Band; Paul LawrenceAug. 4: Walker City Park — Kalliah & Blackwater; Dos GuysAug. 11: Walker City Park — The Deadbeats; Rick AdamsAug. 18: Walker Marina — Shirts & Skins; Free Beer BandAug. 25: Walker City Dock — Acoustofiddle Band; TBASept. 1: First National Bank, Chumley Park — Robby Vee & His Rock’N’Roll Caravan; Scott ‘N’ ScottHow much? Suggested donation of $5 (at least).Why? Because it’s summer on Leech Lake, and it doesn’t get any better than this!Walker Bay Live is sponsored by the Leech Lake Tourism Bureau, Walker American Legion and Walker Bay Theater. Visit WalkerBayLIVE.com, call 218-766-7941 or find us on Facebook Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walker Bay Live Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Walker Bay Walker City Park Music Leech Lake Walker Chumley Park Live Music American Legion Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Joanne ‘Joni’ Tidd Hasse, Topper top field of Leech Lake Walleye Tournament Kacey Howg Leech Lake Fishing Report E-bikes make trails accessible to all ages Latest e-Edition June 8, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
