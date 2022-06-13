When it’s summer in Walker, it’s time for Walker Bay LIVE — a laid-back combo of live music, food, brews, art and just plain fun!

When? Every Thursday, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.-ish, June 23 through Sept. 1

Where? Somewhere in Walker; blankets and lawn chairs welcome

What? Lots of music plus fun activities for the family, including stuff for kids

Who? Singers and musicians you may have heard before, plus some you haven’t!  

June 23: First National Bank, Chumley Park — The Front Fenders; Kellogg Duo and Friends

June 30: Walker City Park — Mason Dixon Line; Ted Feyder

July 7: Walker City Park — Blonde and the Bohunk; Rick Adams; The Norquists

July 14: Walker City Park — Shane Martin Band; Tim Eggebraaten

July 21: Walker City Park — Soul Shack; Timmy Haus

July 28: Walker City Park — Fam-Damily; Free Beer Band; Paul Lawrence

Aug.  4: Walker City Park — Kalliah & Blackwater; Dos Guys

Aug. 11: Walker City Park — The Deadbeats; Rick Adams

Aug. 18: Walker Marina — Shirts & Skins; Free Beer Band

Aug. 25: Walker City Dock — Acoustofiddle Band; TBA

Sept. 1: First National Bank, Chumley Park — Robby Vee & His Rock’N’Roll Caravan; Scott ‘N’ Scott

How much? Suggested donation of $5 (at least).

Why? Because it’s summer on Leech Lake, and it doesn’t get any better than this!

Walker Bay Live is sponsored by the Leech Lake Tourism Bureau, Walker American Legion and Walker Bay Theater. Visit WalkerBayLIVE.com, call 218-766-7941 or find us on Facebook  

