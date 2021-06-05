Walker Bay Live is back for the summer, so break out your lawn chairs and get ready for the music, food, kids events and all of the people and places where the fun will be had.
The first event is June 10 at the Walker Home Center where there will be live music starting at 4 p.m. with Scott Jasmin opening for the Front Fenders from Fargo. Event host Jeff Holly is planning a fun opening night that includes Green Egg demonstrations, samples, free knife sharpening and a fireworks show at dusk.
The Piggy BBQ and Wilbur’s on Walker Bay will offer a great menu with full bar service. Von Hanson’s, with the help of the Walker Rotary, will be grilling brats at the event as well.
This event kicks off the 2021 summer season which will be held every Thursday starting at about 5 p.m. and runs through Sept. 2.
Walker Bay Live staff have been busy booking the entertainment and adding new features for this summer’s events. There will be plenty of space for everyone to spread out, be safe and finally get back together.
The schedule so far:
• June 17: City Park Playground, Blue English; Jenny Eckman
• June 24: Chumley Park (next to First National Bank), Lonesome Losers; Kate DeLorenzo
• July 1: City Park Lighthouse, Ventura Highway; Timmy Haus
• July 8: City Park Lighthouse, The Soul Shack; Jarrod Norvold
• July 15: City Park Playground, Jessica Vines Duo; Hunter Schroeder
• July 22: City Park Playground, My Famous Friends; Antony Jeffares
• July 29: City Park Lighthouse, Christopher David Hansen Band; Romyn and Rick
• Aug. 5: City Park Playground, Shane Martin; Moz’ Revival
• Aug. 12: City Park Lighthouse, “River;” Rick Adams
• Aug. 19: location TBD, Sumo Seven; Kate DeLorenzo, 6 p.m.; Luke Hendrickson, 5 p.m. at Wilbur’s Pig Pen
• Aug. 26: City Park Playground, The Soul Shack; The Occasionals
• Sept. 2: Walker Marina, Everett Smithson Band; Dos Guys
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, contact Kristin Holly at (218) 547-2023 or go to Walkerbaylive.com or Facebook for all the updates, schedule and everything you need to know about upcoming events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.