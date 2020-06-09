Walker Bay Theater is re-opening July 3 with an altered season of the 10th anniversary of Patsy Cline at the Flame Café, featuring returning Duluth artist Kelly Grusendorff, who has graced the stage over the past few years.
Performances will be held July 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m., and special matinees July 5 and 8 at 3 p.m.
For more information and reservations, call (218) 547 4044 or email walkerbaytheater@gmail.com
Coming in August will be “Saints and Sinners Bingo,” featuring Vicki Quade, creator of the hit comedy, “Late Nite Catechism.” The new comedy is the latest in Quade’s new series of bingo comedies.
In this new show, the economy is tough, donations are down and someone has to save the parish! So the Archdiocese sends over Mary O’Brien, a former nun and the head of the new bingo fundraising department. Her clever idea: a calendar of famous saints and notorious sinners.
