The Walker Bay Theater is back after a year of unprecedented closure by the pandemic in March 2020.
“This is the longest that our stages have been dark in our 14-year history. Our organization is thrilled to soon welcome returning and new guests alike to create special memories at Walker Bay Theater once again,” said Fred Rogers.
As a nonprofit organization, Walker Bay Theater has received support from the Minnesota State Arts Board, Five Wings Arts Council and the Small Business Administration.
During these days of being dark Walker Bay Theater was fortunate to give back to the community by allowing Cass County Public Health to host COVID vaccination clinics to give the community a Shot In The Arm For The Arts.
Walker Bay Theater is reopening June 18 with “Love Letters,” a heartwarming look at life and love over 30 years. This production features Walker Bay Theater’s Dave Holk and Walker resident Priscilla Smith. The production runs through June 27. Performance dates are June 18, 19, 20, 26, 27.
Opening July 7 through the 18 is the humorous and fun musical “Nunsense,” that begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.”
Here we meet Rev. Mother Regina, a former circus performer, Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne, Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.
Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. With more than 5,000 productions worldwide, it has been translated into 21 languages.
This production runs Wednesdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 62 and older and students. Present your COVID vaccination card and receive a $5 discount. For more ticket information and reservations, call (218) 547-4044. Tickets available at American National Bank of Minnesota in Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.