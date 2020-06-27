Look for this approval sign in windows of Walker merchants.
Photo submitted

Look for the approval sign in windows of Walker merchants. Halli Knutson from Stone Woman Herbal is holding up the sign that is in the window of those Leech Lake Chamber members who have gone the extra mile to make their stores, restaurants, resorts and businesses safe for customers and employees.

