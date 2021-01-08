The seven-member Walker Cemetery Board has four open seats.
Two are for Walker resident and the other two for Shingobee Township residents. The term limit is three years for each seat.
Those wishing to fill the open seats may fill out an application and return to Hope Fairchild by email at hfairchild@ci.walker.mn.us, drop off at Walker City Hall, 205 Minnesota Avenue or by mail to PO Box 207, Walker, MN 56484.
Applications can be found online at www.ci.walker.mn.us or at city hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.