The seven-member Walker Cemetery Board has four open seats.

Two are for Walker resident and the other two for Shingobee Township residents. The term limit is three years for each seat.

Those wishing to fill the open seats may fill out an application and return to Hope Fairchild by email at hfairchild@ci.walker.mn.us, drop off at Walker City Hall, 205 Minnesota Avenue or by mail to PO Box 207, Walker, MN 56484.

Applications can be found online at www.ci.walker.mn.us or at city hall.

