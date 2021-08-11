The final assessment hearing on the Northside Street Improvement project was presented and approved by the Walker Council Aug. 2.
Ulteig City Engineer Kris Carlson, Walker’s engineering firm, used a slide presentation to go through the proposed assessment that included the project summary, project costs, assessment rates and a summary.
The total cost of the project was just over $4.9 million for utility, street and drainage improvements to city streets Cleveland, Railroad, Prospect, Ross, Front, Second through Seventh and the alley west of Fourth. The city applied for and received $665,252 in grants, $117,000 from Cass County and city sales tax paying for another $1,430,500. The total amount assessed to property owners was $2,721,605.33.
A couple of property owners questioned whether their assessments were correct, with Carlson stating he would double-check them, and a few others applauded the overall work.
Councilor Gary Wilkening pointed out how the $1.6 million in sales taxes drastically reduced the assessable amount.
Finance options are 15 years at 3 percent interest, with those paying by December interest free. Deferred assessment options are available for older property owners and those on active duty with amounts rolled into property taxes if an application is filed out within 30 days. Those who disagree or question the assessments also have 30 days to file an appeal.
In the budget portion of the meeting, the council approved a resolution adopting the assessments.
The council also addressed restricting water usage, but ultimately decided to send a notice in all the water bills asking residents to voluntarily reduce non-essential uses of water. This includes no lawn sprinklers, car washing or power washing houses.
Veterans Memorial in Walker
Walker Legion Post 134 Commander and Walker VFW member Ryan Pels asked the council for space to erect a veteran’s memorial somewhere on city property in a prominent location.
“We will work around whatever you have available,” Pels said, noting the old burn pit area in the upper city park would make a great location with the lake in the background.
The memorial would include a 50-foot flag pole for the U.S. flag, POW/MIA flag, 30-foot flag poles for state and service flags, room for a plaque and a static display.
Otto Ringle asked Pels if this is something that could be incorporated with the Walker Boy Scouts Troop masters statue that he will be proposing to the council.
Pels didn’t think it was appropriate to have a Boy Scouts statue erected with the veterans memorial, adding the best location would be at the Walker Legion Club. “Parents back off whenever you put Boy Scouts and the military together. I hate to mix the two.”
Later in the meeting Ringle’s request for a troop master statue to be erected at the Walker Rock Garden was denied.
Councilor Gary Wilkening said he was not in support of adding more statues.
City Administrator Hope Fairchild said the city has paid more than $1,400 annually in insurance to repair or replace the Circle of Times statues if they are damaged.
Councilor Jim Senenfelder also thought the Walker Legion Club is the appropriate location for the Boy Scouts statue.
In other city business, the council:
Tabled opening sealed bids for excess land sale of parcel 96-027-0001 until the September meeting as the council said there is some work to be done on the exact amount of acres.
Approved the July 12 regular council meeting minutes.
Reviewed the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments July 26 meeting minutes.
Reviewed the June Zoning Administrator report.
Reviewed the Park Advisory Board July 27 meeting minutes.
Reviewed the Walker Library Board July 21 meeting minutes.
Reviewed the Public Works Committee July 20 meeting minutes.
Reviewed the Cemetery Board July 29 meeting minutes.
Reviewed the Walker Area Joint Fire Department July 8 minutes.
Reviewed the Bike Friendly Committee July meeting minutes.
Reviewed the Walker Police Department month report that included three arrests, 25 investigations, 10 traffic stop citations and 77 warnings.
Reviewed the sales tax receipts.
Reviewed the notice of hearing for reclassification from the Cass County Environmental Services Department.
Reviewed the Small City Assistance funds of $15,027.50 and the Local Government Aid funds of $16,397 the city has received.
Approved payment of $3,100 to Turf Technology LLC for Evergreen Cemetery June lawn mowing.
Approved payment of $2,600 to Turf Technology LLC for non-selective herbicide applications and balanced fertilizer and broad leaf herbicide lawn application.
Approved payment of $3,100 to Turf Technology LLC for Evergreen Cemetery July lawn mowing.
Heard from Fairchild that the city has received the American Dental Association State and Territorial Dental Directors and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2020 Community Water Fluoridation 50-year award.
Approved transfer of $589.49 to the Legion Abatement account for the August abatement payment to Spencer Ross Post 134.
Approved 2021 budgeted transfers.
Approved transfer of $1,488 — the second quarter natural gas franchise fees — to the Street Capital Project 500 Sidewalk fund.
Approved transfer of $10,865.49 — the second quarter Arvig franchise fees — to the Street Capital Project 500 Sidewalk fund.
Approved the allocation of the 2020 liquor store profits, which was the highest in five years.
Approved loan repayments and additional interest payment of $256,165.86 on G.O. bonds to Minnesota Public Facilities Authority that are due Aug. 20.
Approved resolution terminating the COVID-19 local emergency.
Amended the Leech Lake Hockey Association for paper and electronic pull-tabs for a premises permit application for lawful gambling at Wilbur’s on Walker Bay.
Amended the Blue Canoe B&B LLC for paper pull tabs for a premises permit application for lawful gambling at the Piggy BBQ.
Approved Carol Longfellow to attend the Minnesota Deputy Registrars Association annual meeting Sept. 24 in St. Cloud at a cost of $40 plus mileage.
Approved Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting and public hearing minutes of June 28.
Approved an interim use permit for a vacation private home rental at 705 Fifth Street pending a successful inspection by the city building official with the proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Approved a final plat for parcel 96-358-0810 with the proposed findings of facts.
Approved John McElfresh’s request to park a job site travel trailer for one year at the 209 Birchwood Avenue W., the future location for his memory care and assisted living facility.
Approved the Library Board meeting minutes of June 16.
Approved the Kitchigami Regional Library System proposed 2022 budget levy for the Walker Library Branch levy in the amount of $15,200 plus $406 for automation, repair and replacement.
Approved Park Board meeting minutes of June 22.
Approved a park application by Northwoods Life Church to use the lower city park for a baptism in the lake and church picnic Aug. 15 from noon to 2 p.m. for 15-20 people. Set-up will start at 11 a.m. and clean-up will be completed by 3 p.m.
Approved a park application for SATT State Team Event requested by Student Angler Association for the use of city docks Aug. 29-30 from 5 to 8 a.m. both days for about 100-200 participants and spectators.
Approved park bench donation application from Julia Maus for Earl Maus, the former Cass County Attorney and District Court judge.
Approved putting out an RFP for dock services and the purchase of new swim rafts.
Discussed the purchase and placing vehicle noise laws enforcement signs from MnDOT, but instead were advised that this is already enforceable without signs.
Decided to include an extra note in the water bills asking residents to voluntary reduce the non-essential usage of water such as lawn watering, washing vehicles or power-washing houses.
Decided not to formally impose water restrictions yet.
Approved Cemetery Board meeting minutes of June 24.
Advised that City Hall and the DMV will be closed Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.