There were several items the Walker Council approved during the Sept. 5 regular meeting.

Approved the consent agenda that included meeting minutes from the Aug. 18 council meeting; Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes from Aug. 29;  the July Zoning Administrator report; Park Advisory Board meeting minutes from Aug. 23; city park draft projects list; Library Advisory Board meeting minutes from Aug. 16; Walker Police Department August report that included seven arrests, 16 investigations, 43 traffic stops and 85 dispatched calls; sales tax receipts dated Aug. 10; payment of $4,050 to Turf Tech for Evergreen Cemetery for August lawn mowing, work on injector system and replacing faulty sprinkler; payment of $2,572.49 to CivicPlus LLC for municode ordinance services; membership dues of $1,270 to the League of Minnesota Cities; and membership dues of $30 to Minnesota Mayors Association.

