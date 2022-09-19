There were several items the Walker Council approved during the Sept. 5 regular meeting.
Approved the consent agenda that included meeting minutes from the Aug. 18 council meeting; Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes from Aug. 29; the July Zoning Administrator report; Park Advisory Board meeting minutes from Aug. 23; city park draft projects list; Library Advisory Board meeting minutes from Aug. 16; Walker Police Department August report that included seven arrests, 16 investigations, 43 traffic stops and 85 dispatched calls; sales tax receipts dated Aug. 10; payment of $4,050 to Turf Tech for Evergreen Cemetery for August lawn mowing, work on injector system and replacing faulty sprinkler; payment of $2,572.49 to CivicPlus LLC for municode ordinance services; membership dues of $1,270 to the League of Minnesota Cities; and membership dues of $30 to Minnesota Mayors Association.
Approved resolution for lawful gambling by Garfield Lake Ice Racer Club at The Watershed.
Approved two resolutions authorizing the sale of excess city property, which was housekeeping for sales the city has already done.
Approved Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes for July 25.
Approved resolution for a conditional use permit to build a duplex on west end of 401 Lake May Road with findings of facts and conditions.
Approved Library Advisory Board meeting minutes for July 19.
Approved an agreement between Meyer Group Architecture and the city for the public library interior design space planning consultant services.
Approved cost proposal of $4,100 to Geotechnical Exploration and Review from American Engineering Testing for the public library site.
Approved the Park Advisory Board meeting minutes for July 26.
Approved the Walker WELS Worship Station requested by St. Mark Lutheran Church for Sept. 12 from 7 to 8 p.m. in the upper city park for about 20-30 participants.
Approved payment of $7,750 to American Engineering Testing for Geotechnical Exploration and Review of the Northwest Area 2023 Street and Utility Improvement project.
Advised the next Public Works Committee meeting is Sept. 20 at 7 a.m.
Advised the Library Advisory Board meeting is Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.
Advised the next Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting is Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.
