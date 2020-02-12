The Feb. 4 Walker Council meeting was one of the shortest on record, taking only 11 minutes to go through all the agenda items.
One of the items the council approved was the application requested by the Leech Lake Chamber to use the lower park March 14 for Frost Fest. Set-up will start March 13 and clean-up is March 15.
The third annual event, which is expected to attract about 500 people, will include a full day of snow golf, live music, craft beer, a home brew competition, local foods and many activities for children.
A percentage of all proceeds will go to Deep Portage Outdoor Learning Center as a charitable donation. In 2019, members of the Frost Fest Committee presented Deep Portage with a check for $3,281. An additional $400 raised for Deep Portage came from a basket raffle, with Chase on the Lake donating $500 directly to Deep Portage.
In other city business, the council:
Approved payment of $12,450 to SEH for the Walker Airport master plan with layout plan.
Reviewed Cass County’s January tax settlement.
Approved the 2020 pay equity compliance report for complying with the local government pay equity requirements.
Approved sending City Administrator Terri Bjorklund to the MCFOA annual conference March 16-19 in St. Cloud at the cost of $275 plus meals, lodging and mileage.
Approved payment of $9,223 to Tyler Technologies for annual fees.
Approved sending up to six city staff members to the 2020 Safety and Loss Control workshops March 25 in Bemidji at a cost of $20 each plus mileage.
Approved payment of $30,261.11 to Walker Area Joint Fire Department for the city’s portion on the contract.
Approved a one-day liquor license to Portage Brewing for March 14 Frost Fest, contingent upon receiving proof of liquor liability insurance.
Passed resolution 07-2020 to appoint election judges for the presidential primary, primary and general election March 3, Aug. 11 and Nov. 3, respectively.
Approved payment of $21,752 to the League of Minnesota Cities for workers compensation coverage premium.
Approved the Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes of Dec. 30.
Passed ordinance 2019-06 adding Tiny Homes Subdivision to city ordinances.
Approved resolution 05-2020, authorizing publication of Tiny Homes ordinance and adding it to the city code.
Approved Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments ordinance 2020-01, a zoning classification designation.
Approved Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments resolution 06-2020, authorizing summary publication of ordinance 2020-01 that provides zoning classification designation.
Approved having city staff start the annexation application process with Minnesota Municipal Board of Adjustments for land owned by the city.
Renewed Sue Ostlund and Randy Carlson’s second consecutive terms on the Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments.
Approved the Walker Library Board meeting minutes of Dec. 18.
Approved the Beacon and Riel update grant project with the architect and engineering agreement with SEH.
Approved the Walker Park Advisory Board meeting minutes of Dec. 17.
Appointed both Jenny Tinklenberg to the open Park Board seats effective Feb. 3, and Dayna Merten effective May 1.
Discussed clearing snow in the city park for the Frozen Block Party to accommodate overflow parking. At the recommendation of the Park Advisory Board, the council decided not to clear the snow in the grass area but will make sure the parking area is cleared.
Approved a quote of $2,498 with a $499 rebate from Bemidji Welders Supply Inc. for a new wire feed welder for the city shop.
Advised city offices and DMV will be closed Feb. 17 in honor of President’s Day.
