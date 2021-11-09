The Walker City Council was presented with some information on state grants that would help pay for the new library at the Nov. 1 council meeting.
Kathi Cadmus told the council there are grants out there for up to $1 million, but the availability depends on if the State Legislature approves a bonding bill, which is expected to happen in 2023.
That means an application, which Cadmus said she would prepare, needs to be ready to submit by October of 2022. If a bonding bill passes in 2023, funds will become available after May 22. The council could still start building the library before that or in stages, with a ground-breaking sometime in April, Cadmus noted.
Federal money is also available for the council to apply for, if they wanted to add onto the new library after it is built.
In other city business, the council:
Tabled the renaming and reassigning of the Sidewalk Fund until the next council meeting.
Approved transfer of $11,845.79 (third-quarter Arvig franchise fees) and $1,620 (Paul Bunyan Natural Gas third-quarter franchise fees) totaling $13,465.79 from General Fund 101 to Street Capital Project 500 Sidewalk Fund.
Approved premises permit for lawful gambling for Walker Sons of the American Legion Squadron Post 134 at the Walker Legion Club.
Approved liquor licenses that include both on-sale and Sunday for Tianna Country Club, Spencer-Ross Post 134, Benson’s Emporium, Wilbur’s on Walker Bay, Bayside Bar and Grill, Blue Canoe B&B, Village Square, CHMN Associations (Chase on the Lake) and Green Scene; Jimmy’s Family Restaurant for both a wine and 3.2 on-sale liquor license; and 3.2 off-sale for Jimmy’s Family Restaurant, Super One Foods and Orton’s.
Approved lease and giving money to Walker Area Joint Fire Department for the Safety, Driver and Vehicle Services lease for Walker Fire Hall meeting room.
Adopted Walker City Council bylaws.
Approved resolution setting regular council meetings and alternate council meetings. Council meetings will move to the first Tuesday of the month if the first Monday of the month is an observed holiday. Previously, the council meeting was held on the second Monday if there was a holiday on the first Monday, as happens for both Memorial and Labor Day.
Hired Matthew Haas for the 32-hour liquor store clerk position at $13.50 an hour starting Nov. 16 and a 3 percent wage increase after the successful completion of a six-month probationary period.
Approved Personnel Committee’s recommendation for a 5 percent increase to wages for all non-union staff, excluding Police Chief Wayne Tennis who will receive a 7 percent increase.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes for Sept. 27.
Approved a subdivision final plat application for parcel No. 96-120-0001 with certain proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Approved a request for an interim use permit for a vacation/private home rental at 601 Heartland Place South with certain proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Approved a request for an interim use permit and variance for storage containers at 7859 Osage Trail with certain proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Denied a request for a variance for a 9-foot setback from a city street to build a one-stall garage at 306 Cleveland Boulevard West. The landowner requested a lesser setback than normally required because parking is no longer allowed on northside street.
At the previous council meeting, the landowner requested a 3-foot setback for a two-stall garage that was also denied.
Approved Walker Bay Spirits closing at 4 p.m. Dec. 24.
Approved resolution authorizing the execution of Minnesota Department of Transportation Airport Maintenance and Operation grant contract.
Approved the Library Board meeting minutes for Sept. 15.
Approved payment of $7,206.50 to Kitchigami Regional Library for the second half of the 2021 levy.
Approved Park Advisory Board meeting minutes for Sept. 28.
Denied a Park Advisory Board request for the Walker Bay Live Committee to come up with a vision for a stage or patio to be placed in the upper city park.
Approved installing two-sets of temporary speed bumps in the street and parking lot in the upper city park to slow down vehicles. Public Works Director Mike Ridlon recommended the speed bumps be made of recycled rubber so they could be pulled up in winter months for snow plowing.
Approved changes to the Festival of Lights street closure where the closing of Highway 371 for a parade and Fifth Street north at city dock will no longer be needed. The only street that will be closed is Fifth Street north from Highway 371 to Front Street on both Nov. 26 and 27.
Approved Leech Lake Chamber paying to place a 50-amp plug-in for a locked box on the light pole behind Jenny and Company on Fifth Street.
Approved payment of $7,800 to Andrews Plumbing for a new natural gas boiler for the ambulance garage.
Approved payment of $3,547.98 to Walker NAPA for the front-end repairs, tie rod ends, drag links, track bars and one new set of tires for both three-quarter ton plow trucks.
Approved payment of $3,617 to HI-E-Dry Store for a portable dehumidifier unit for the water plant.
Advised that city hall and DMV will be closed Thursday for Veteran’s Day.
Advised that city hall and DMV will be closed Nov. 25 and 26 for Thanksgiving.
Advised that Walker Bay Spirits will be closed Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving.
Advised that the Truth In Taxation public comment period for the proposed 2022 levy is Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the fire hall.
