An update on the three new recycling locations in Walker was given Oct. 4 at the city council meeting.
Adam Arnold with Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, the business that stepped forward to provide the space, told the council that two of the three locations are open with limited use, while the third location in the Industrial Park will be open soon.
Two recycling receptacles are located at the Walker Area Community Center and a couple of others behind and below 615 Minnesota Avenue.
Arnold said they will monitor use at all three locations, will put up more signage and welcome feedback, and next spring will purchase recycling receptacles to be placed at the best sites around town with easy access for pick-up.
In other city business, the council:
Denied a motion to renew lease No. PS0387 between city and the Department of Public Safety, Driver and Vehicle Services.
Sent the City Council Bylaws back to have changes made.
Approved ordinance amending the alcoholic beverages article in the restaurant subsection.
Approved ordinance amending the alcoholic beverages article for intoxicating liquor.
Approved ordinance amending the alcoholic beverages article for intoxicating liquor for Sunday sales.
Approved ordinance amending the alcoholic beverages article for intoxicating liquor license.
Approved City Administrator Hope Fairchild and employee Jennie Meyer to attend the alcohol and gambling rules and regulations MCFOA region 2 training Oct. 29 in Virginia at a cost of $40 and mileage.
Approved Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes and public hearing minutes of Aug. 30.
Denied variance to allow a 3-foot setback of the front yard deviation for a garage that would be to close to the city street and create a safety issue from the 20-foot setback at 306 Cleveland Boulevard.
Approved a conditional use permit for dirt moving of 50 cubic yards or more and open cutting of vegetation located at 906 Minnesota Avenue and include that Outlot A be considered in the calculations for impervious surface and vegetation coverage with several proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Approved Planning Commission Board of Adjustments for a preliminary subdivision at parcel No. 96-120-0001 with several proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Discussed setting a limit on the number of vacation rental properties allowed in city limits, and decided to send it back to planning and zoning. Councilor Gary Wilkening had a concern because of a lack of housing in Walker.
Passed resolution on the Minnesota Department of Transportation Grant agreement for the airport improvement excluding land acquisition.
Approved the grant agreement for the airport improvement excluding land acquisition for state project at Walker Airport.
Approved Library Board meeting minutes of Aug. 18.
Approved Park Advisory Board meeting minutes of Aug. 24.
Approved Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce request to use lower city park for Festival of Lights from Nov. 24 through Jan. 8.
Approved estimate from Northern Harbor Dock and Lift for $1,600 for city dock services, the only proposal the city received.
Approved the revised Park Permit application.
Approved sending Dan Martin and Jay Carroll to St. Cloud Oct. 27 for the winterizing your water system class at a cost of $150 each.
Approved sending Martin and Dan Salitros to Blackduck Oct. 15 for waterwaste continuing education at no cost.
Approved street closure from Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce for Festival of Lights from 10 p.m. Nov. 26 until midnight Nov. 28 on Fifth Street from Highway 371 to Front Street, and Cleveland Boulevard to the lake.
Approved maintenance agreement with Ziegler Power Systems to maintain the two generators that back up the power to the water plant, lower lift and upper lift at a cost of $3,186.04 annually.
Approved the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce request for Festival of Lights parade on Highways 34 and 371 Nov. 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Heard that Public Works will be flushing hydrants through Friday between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
Heard the fall clean-up of small brush and bagged leaves only will be picked up curb side through Friday. No large tree limbs or tires will be accepted.
