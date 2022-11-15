The City of Walker has a new police chief, but the council was unable to make a decision on the location for a future veterans memorial that will be paid for by Walker Legion Post 134.
Peter Anderley was hired as the new police chief at the Walker City Council Nov. 7 meeting, and will begin his new job Dec. 5.
Anderley was one of eight who applied for the position, and one of four candidates to interview. His starting salary is $75,400 with a 3 percent increase after a successful six-month probationary period. He will also get the 5 percent wage increase the council approved earlier in the meeting that begins Jan. 1.
After graduating from Alexandria Technical College in 1996 with an associate’s degree in criminal justice, Anderley spent three years as a police officer in both the cities of Jordan and Lonsdale. From 1999 to 2000 he was a deputy sheriff in Wright County, and a deputy in Carver County from 2000 to 2006. The last 16 years he spent as a patrol sergeant, liaison sergeant, a Tri City SWAT member and a detective sergeant also for Carver County.
The two locations being considered for a veterans memorial are behind the city’s water treatment plant in city park near the stairs heading down to the water, or on the other side of Highway 371 where the old miniature golf course once was located.
Members of the Legion said they still have to bring it to the membership group on the location chosen, the size and decide what to include in the memorial. “We need to finalize a plan for both sites.”
A public hearing on amending a zoning ordinance that allows no more than 21 vacation/short-term rentals to operate in the city limits was also held, but no one attended to comment.
Kris Carlson with Ulteig Engineering gave a presentation on the Northwest Area Project that is scheduled for next year, with a preliminary assessment hearing Dec. 5. The street, sewer and water project is expected to cost $3.8 million.
In other city business, the council:
Approved the consent agenda that included the Oct. 3 council meeting minutes; the special council work session meeting minutes for Oct. 17; the Oct. 31 Planning Commission Board of adjustments meeting minutes; the September Zoning Administrator report; the Oct. 18 Public Works Committee meeting minutes; the Oct. 25 Park Advisory Board meeting minutes; the Oct. 18 Library Advisory Board meeting minutes; the Oct. 13 Walker Area Joint Fire Department Board meeting minutes; the Police Department monthly report; the Sept. 30 cash balance report; the Oct. 13 sales tax receipts; the Sept. 26 Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes; the Sept. 27 Park Advisory Board meeting minutes; the Sept. 20 Library Advisory Board meeting minutes; a thank you letter from the Family Safety Network for a $500; statement of rebate account from Sourcewell for $2,010.74; letter from League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust Regional Safety Group program coordinator Ashley Edwardson regarding increase in cost of regional safety group meetings; report of Geotechnical Exploration for new library site from American Engineering Testing and summary report from Ulteig; the Kitchigami Regional Library Services for $7,558.50 for the second half of the 2022 Levy; payment of $5,161.20 to Meyer Architecture Group for Walker Library interior and space planning services; payment of $28,419.82 to Thein Well for emergency replacement and repairs to wells one and three; payment of $2,339 to Minnesota Pump Works for the repair of the Stille Havn lift station panel; payment of $7,800 to Andrews Plumbing and Heating for installation of natural gas boiler at Walker Ambulance garage; payment of $2,404 to Warner Garage Door for replacement of garage door at Walker Ambulance garage; payment of $3,186.04 to Ziegler Power Systems for maintenance contracts for generators; transfer of $10,638.19 for third quarter Arvig franchise fees from checking account to street capital project fund 500 (sidewalk project); transfer of $1,918 for third quarter Paul Bunyan Natural Gas franchise fees from checking to street capital fund 500 (sidewalk project); and transfer of $33,596.98 to 307 PFA Water Northside Debt Service and $89,866.88 to 308 PFA Sewer Debt Service fund from local sales tax 501 fund for a total of $123,464.86.
Accepted donations made to the city for $200,000 from Dale and Harriet Jones, the first installment for the naming rights to the Walker Library, and $2,000 from Underwood Family Foundation.
Approved a resolution setting the regular council meeting dates and alternate council meeting dates, which will remain as they are now.
Approved membership dues for $3,000 to the Cass County Economic Development Corporation.
Approved wage increases for city employees beginning Jan. 1: A 5 percent increase for non-union employees, and 7 percent for union employees and the city administrator.
Approved a letter of resignation from police officer Jordyn Sullivan with her last day Nov. 13. Sullivan accepted a position as a deputy sheriff with Cass County to further her career.
Approved advertising for a full time police officer position at a starting wage of $25.25 per hour.
Approved advertising for finance specialist and deputy clerk position at a starting wage of $28 per hour.
Approved City Administrator Hope Fairchild attend the Minnesota Association of Small Cities Board of Directors.
Approved a lot split request located at parcel No. 96-360-0110 with findings of fact and conditions.
Approved ordinance 2022-09 amending part two for specific uses of vacation/private home rentals.
Approved ordinance amending land development and land use requirements for specific uses for vacation/private home rentals.
Approved the Nistler Family reunion Aug. 12 for the lower city park and pavilion for about 75 people.
Approved ordinance 2022-08 for public conduct in parks and recreational facilities by a 4-1 vote with Mary Beth Hansen voting no.
Appointed Johanna LaFontaine to her first term on the Cemetery Advisory Board on the open Walker seat.
Announced city offices and DMV will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 in observance of Thanksgiving.
Announced Walker Bay Spirits will be closed Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving.
Set the Truth in Taxation meeting for Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
Approved the 2023 operating budget from Kitchigami Regional Library Services at $15,656 plus $406 for automation reserve and replacement, which is a 3 percent increase from last year, for the Walker Library.
Approved closing Walker Bay Spirits at 4 p.m. Dec. 24.
At the end of the meeting, the council went into a closed session regarding Walker Bay Spirits hours of operation and time of bank drops.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.