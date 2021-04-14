The Walker City Council supports the library and believes the city needs one.
Mayor Annie McMurrin and the other council members said that by a show of hands when asked how many of them believe the city needs a library at the April 5 City Council meeting.
The other questions asked of the council include what is the plan going forward; do they have a time line; are they in discussions to buy property; are they going to come up with a fundraising plan; and are they talking with area townships about donating to that fundraising plan?
“We’re still checking into a couple of options,” the mayor said, adding there is some property for sale the council can check into. McMurrin said she inquired about the clinic building, but Essentia Health is planning on staying there.
“We can also look at some bare land,” she added.
As for a time line, the mayor said she hopes within the next couple of years they can get something straightened out.
“We need a library. We need to get something done. We all agree on that,” McMurrin stated.
The mayor said she recently met with the Shingobee Township Board and that they had a nice discussion. They are willing to donate once the city has a location finalized.
“What they will base their contribution on is whether we’re going to renovate something or do a rebuild [new construction]. We have to figure out what we’re doing,” McMurrin said before the city moves forward on the fundraising campaign.
Attending the meeting for the first time in several months was Councilor Char Moore, who has been unable to attend in person because of COVID-19.
Mayor McMurrin opened by welcoming back Moore. She also thanked the Leech Lake Tribal Council for supplying area communities with the COVID vaccine.
The council also discussed opening up the new trailhead public rest room at the corner of Fifth and Front streets.
Councilor Jim Senenfelder recommended that only the middle rest room be opened up for now, but Public Works Director Mike Ridlon said since it’s not busy, now is the time to open all the rest rooms.
“We’re just waiting on a few supplies, but I think we’re ready,” Ridlon said, adding they’ve already come up with a cleaning schedule. He said they are still waiting on the water fountains, so they will remain closed for now.
In other city business, the council:
Reviewed the planning commission board of adjustments meeting for March 29, noting that a quorum was not present.
Reviewed the February zoning administrator report.
Reviewed the Park Advisory Board meeting minutes for March 23.
Reviewed the Library Board meeting minutes for March 17, noting that a quorum was not present.
Reviewed the Public Works Committee meeting minutes for March 30.
Reviewed Cemetery Advisory Board meeting minutes for March 4.
Reviewed the Walker Area Joint Fire Department minutes for March 11.
Reviewed the Police Department report from Jan. 23 through March 19 that included 15 arrests, 41 investigations and five accidents.
Reviewed the sales tax receipts.
Reviewed the 2020 Activity Listing Reports for the city and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office 2020 annual report.
Approved payment of $4,980 to SEH for the Walker Municipal Airport master plan with airport layout plan, which is 100 percent of what the city pays for the $249,000 project.
Approved payment of $1,205 to SEH for the Walker Municipal Airport 2020 Beacon and REIL replacement construction phase, which is 90 percent of what the city will pay for the $24,000 project.
Approved payment of $10,000 to HyTec Construction for the trailhead rest room construction.
Approved payment of $2,143.55 to the Cass County Highway Department for salt and sand usage.
Approved payment of $7,500 to the Cass County Auditor-Treasurer for the 2021 Property Tax settlement on the ambulance building.
Approved Mayor McMurrin and Councilor Gary Wilkening to meet with representatives from Miner’s Inc., the owners of Super One Foods.
Reviewed letter from Cass County Environmental Services on a notice of hearing for a conditional use for property located at 9424 Highway 371 in Shingobee Township.
Reviewed letter from Minnesota Department of Transportation in regards to aerial photography targets for survey mapping in the area.
Approved transfer of $32,500 from General Fund to Library Capital Project Fund. These funds are from the sale of the library property and building.
Approved application for exempt permit for Special Olympics Minnesota to hold a raffle at Chase on the Lake.
Approved application for exempt permit for Walker Area Community Center to hold a raffle.
Approved adding Jefferson Bus Lines logo and contact information to the city website.
Approved liquor license application for on-sale and Sunday licenses for Wilbur’s on the Bay pending proof of ownership of the building. Wilbur’s is the former Cafe Zona Rosa.
Discussed city liquor license ordinance that Administrator Fairchild said the state allows local governments to make ordinances more stringent. The council is looking at lowering the seating requirement and changing the limitation on ownership to allow for a person/business/entity to have more than one liquor license in city limits.
Denied a motion to enter into an agreement with AmeriGas Propane on fixed pricing and volume commitment for a propane agreement for one year beginning on April 1 to purchase 2,000 gallons of propane at a fixed price of $1.54 per gallon for the city shop. The city is applying for natural gas for the shop.
Approved resolution 15-2021 accepting donations made to the city that included $2,500 from Turtle Lake Township for the outdoor ice skating rink at the WACC.
Approved resolution 16-2021 canceling, rescinding and terminating amended and restated development agreement and tax increment revenue note.
Approved Police Department computer policy.
Amended city policy No. 02-2021, the computer use policy.
Approved the city getting a Facebook page.
Approved City Administrator Hope Fairchild attending the virtual Minnesota Municipal Clerks Institute May 3-7 at a cost of $445.
Approved Municipal Airport Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program policy.
Approved the Engineering Design Contract with SEH and the city for the 2021 Municipal Airport crack and sealing and SRE building project. The crack sealing has an estimated local share cost of about $1,000.
Approved to advertise for bids on furnishing all labor and material for the construction of Municipal Airport 2021 SRE building. Bids accepted until April 28 at 10 a.m. and the opening of bids at 10:15 a.m. online.
Approved receiving quotes for the Municipal Airport 2021 crack seal project.
Approved Resolution 14-2021 authorizing execution of Minnesota Department of Transportation State Airports Fund Grant agreement for airport obstruction removal.
Approved the Park Advisory Board meeting minutes of Jan. 26.
Approved the Leech Lake Chamber to hold a Spring Bike Fling in the lower city park June 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for about 50 people. The actual event is from 2 to 4 p.m.
Approved request to use the lighthouse for Harrison wedding June 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. for about 30 people. Set up is from 1 to 2:30, wedding from 3 to 4 and clean-up to follow.
Approved request to use lighthouse for Dietz/McCabe wedding June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for about 75 people. Set-up is from 10 to noon, wedding from 3 to 4 and clean-up to follow.
Approved request for Walker Legion Post 134 to hold the Ride for Vets in the west parking lot Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for about 100 people. The wrap-up event is from 2 to 4 p.m. with clean-up to follow.
Approved Walker Bay Theater to use the lower park for Walker Bay Live July 8, July 29 and Aug. 12 from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. for about 100-200 people. The performance is from 5 to 9 with clean-up to follow.
Approved Walker Bay Theater to use the upper park for Walker Bay Live June 17, July 1, July 15, July 22, Aug. 5 and Aug. 26 from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. for about 100 to 200 people. The performance is from 5 to 9 and clean-up to follow.
Approved request to use picnic tables for Ethnic Fest Sept. 10-11. Tables will be returned by noon Sept. 13.
Appointed Curt Cogan to the Park Advisory Board to fill the Shingobee Township citizen seat that opened up March 31.
Approved request from Walker Legion Post 134 Legion Riders to close the parking lot between Fourth and Fifth Street from 11:59 p.m. Aug. 20 to noon Aug. 21 for an event.
Discussed the Walker Cemetery ordinance and how to amend it concerning full and cremation burials, with the former happening first. City Attorney John Valen and Administrator Fairchild will come up with a new ordinance that the council will consider at the May council meeting.
