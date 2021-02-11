The Walker City Council March 1 meeting will be a hybrid meeting taking place with two options.
Community members can attend in person at the Walker Fire Hall, 701 Elm Avenue, or attend virtually via Zoom by sending a request to hfairchild@ci.walker.mn.us by Feb 26 at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.