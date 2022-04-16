In other business conducted at the April 4 Walker City Council meeting, the council:
Approved the consent agenda that included the Municipal Airport updated 20-year Capital Improvement Plan, FAA airport entitlement fund transfers, police report, fire department meeting minutes, sales tax receipts, and both library and park board meeting minutes. The monthly police report had two arrests, 20 investigations, 71 dispatch calls, one accident, three traffic stop citations and 28 traffic stop warnings.
Approved refund of $2,000 donation to Shingobee Township for the outdoor ice rink that did not happen this past winter because a new attendant was not found to replace the retiring one.
Approved payment of $520 to Watchfire for community digital sign five-year data plan renewal.
Approved payment of $4,600 for city condo association dues for the Walker Community Health Center.
Approved payment of $8,216 to Cass County for the ambulance building’s 2022 property tax.
Approved city trading the north 30 feet section of property to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District for property located south of the soccer field.
Approved excess land sale of parcel No. 96-027-0001 for $78,487.50 plus any legal costs related to the sale with the requirement of completed construction of residence within three years of this sale to Jon Stewart. The council also approved a motion that proceeds be discussed by the Budget and Finance Committee with a recommendation for the council.
Approved City Administrator Fairchild and Joanne Mitchell attend the League of Minnesota Cities annual conference in Duluth June 22-24 at the cost of $239 per person plus meals, mileage and room.
Approved the Feb. 28 Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes.
Approved an ordinance amending Part II Land Development and Land Use ordinances Chapter 109 signs subsection.
Passed a resolution authorizing summary publication of ordinance 2022-03 dealing with sign ordinance.
Passed a resolution authorizing summary publication of ordinance 2022-02 that amends Part II.
Approved the Jan. 19 Library Board meeting minutes.
Approved purchase of up to $300 worth of summer reading supplies for the library.
Extended Library Board member Fred Rogers term by one month while the city advertises to fill this vacancy.
Approved advertising for one Library Board vacant seat to be filled by a surrounding community member.
Appointed Peggy Trimble and Theresa Bilben to their second three-year term on the Library Board.
Approved the Jan. 25 Park Advisory Board meeting minutes.
Approved the Peterson Family Reunion in the lower city park pavilion Sept. 4 at 1:30 p.m. Set-up will begin at 1 p.m. and clean-up at 4:30. About 45 people are expected to attend the reunion.
Approved Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School’s Community Ed Summer Rec Program for use of the lower and upper park June 6 -13 and July 11-21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. About 50 youth are expected to participate.
Approved Student Angler Tournament in the lower city park pavilion June 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. and June 26 from 3 to 4 p.m. Set-up will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. June 25 and clean-up from 7 to 7:30 p.m. June 26. About 300 people are expected to attend the event.
Approved the Breitweiser Family Reunion in the lower city park Aug. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. Set-up will begin at 11:30 a.m. at clean-up from 5 to 5:30 p.m. About 40 people are expected to attend.
Accepted a donation of a swim raft for the city park from Ben Tande, owner of Timber Creek Dock.
Approved payment of $144.50 to Next Innovations for three zebra mussel warning signs for the city park.
Approved City Administrator Fairchild obtain estimates and designs for a metal sign to replace the existing Walker City Park sign.
Approved purchase up to $10,000 worth of Uline mesh trash cans for the city park. This item is in the 2022 budget.
Denied a motion to retire the 2014 Park Master Plan and have City Administrator Fairchild look into the process and costs to create a new plan. The council discussed possibly using the 2014 plan as a guideline going forward.
Approved a grant agreement for federal airport expenses reimbursement for State Project No. A1101-C3 at the municipal airport.
Approved a resolution to execute Minnesota Department of Transportation Agency Agreement for federal airport expenses reimbursement.
Heard that Walker Bay Spirits will be closed Easter Sunday.
The council ended the meeting by going into an attorney-client privilege closed session.
The meeting reopened at 7:19 p.m. with the following action made:
Approved paying Cass County Conciliation Court judgement in the amount of $1,550 to Quality Title, LLC..
