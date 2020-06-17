Walker’s Northside Street Improvement Project began right after Memorial Day and is expected to take all summer and into the fall to complete.
At the first weekly construction meeting held June 9, Chris Carlson of Ulteig, City Administrator Terri Bjorklund and the lead contractor for RL Larson Excavating Inc., gave a progress report, an update on the construction schedule and answered questions from business and home owners.
RL Larson Excavating Inc. in St. Cloud, the same construction company hired to do the Southside Improvement Project back in 2016, is currently working on Front Street over two city blocks. Crews are replacing both sewer and water lines and will put down an aggregate base next week so curb and gutter concrete work can be started the following week.
Businesses along the street are currently hooked up to temporary water, and the sidewalks will stay in place as long as possible to accommodate the businesses until they need to be replaced, which will take about five days to form up and pour.
Crews are also removing trees and trimming branches in the upper city park and have the street surface torn up along Railroad Avenue to Third Street.
Representatives of First National Bank and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters asked why construction of Sixth Street from Highway 371 to Front Street was moved up from the fall to July, which would greatly affect customer parking and business.
“We were told that we would be construction-free this summer,” one of them stated, asking that construction be pushed back to the fall.
Carlson assured them both it will work be worked out with the contractor.
At Tuesday’s construction meeting, Carlson said the Sixth Street portion will start sometime after Labor Day, and only a portion of the street in front of First National Bank’s Insurance building will be closed this summer for a short period of time.
Carlson said construction is on schedule and concrete work along Front Street will start the week of June 27. A bike trail detour is also in place as crews replace sewer lines down by the park.
The $3,985,552.03 project is in two phases, with Phase 1 expected to run into the fall. Phase 2, scheduled to be completed in July of 2021, will include portions of Second, Ross, Third and Seventh streets, and most of Cleveland Boulevard.
Paul Bunyan Natural Gas has already started putting in both 4- and 6-inch gas lines around town that need to be completed for a fall hook-up to the main line coming in from Cass Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.