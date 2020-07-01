The Northside Utility and Street Improvement project in Walker has been ongoing for about a month now, and a lot of work has been completed.
Front Street from Fourth to Sixth Street opened last week for driving and parking after crews finished both the sewer and sanitary services. Gravel will be spread this week, but the sidewalk along Front Street businesses will be torn up Monday, and not this week.
There will be a lot of concrete work next week. The new curb along Front Street will be poured Tuesday and the sidewalk will be poured July 8 and 9.
A base coat of asphalt is scheduled to go down later in July.
Sanitary sewer work along Railroad Avenue and Second Street from the city park to Fourth Street will continue this week, and sanitary water along the same route will be done next week.
Work on Fourth Street from Highway 371 to Railroad Avenue and the alley behind the Legion Club is expected to start in about three weeks.
Terry Bjorklund, the city administrator, thanked everyone for their patience and the said the project is proceeding nicely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.