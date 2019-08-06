The Walker High School class of 1953 celebrated their 66th class reunion July 12 with dinner at Dancing Fire. Of the 22 who graduated in 1953, only 13 are left. Seven were unable to attend the reunion but those who did were (from left) Trudy Forsberg, Jane Greer, Janice Bly Corrick, LaVonne Devin Riebe, Richard Augdahl and Jim Kennedy.

