Todd and Sheri Taylor, pictured with their First Business Dollar, recently purchased Walker Dry Cleaners from Tony and Karen Karst.
Walker Cleaners has been the only choice for dry cleaning in the Leech Lake area since 1960. Todd and Sheri Taylor, pictured with their First Business Dollar, recently purchased Walker Dry Cleaners from Tony and Karen Karst. The Karsts helped the Taylors with a smooth transition and also provided extensive training. Walker Cleaners provides quality dry cleaning and the Taylors continue that commitment. Look for new cleaning categories for garments, home and business, as well as weekly and monthly specials and fair pricing.

