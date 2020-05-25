Farmers’ markets are essentially an outdoor grocery store that can provide a safer shopping experience for consumers. The ability to purchase directly from the producer results in a shorter supply chain and overall less handling of products, all while being in an outdoor setting.
For example, the lettuce, tomato, bread and other products purchased at a local farmers’ market has only been touched by the farmer or producer until it arrives to the market, compared to the multiple stops products must travel in order to arrive at a traditional store.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed that farmers markets’ are exempt from the restaurant/bar closure and are categorized as a grocery store or essential service.
June 4 marks the beginning of the Walker Community Farmers Market season. The market will continue this season with a few changes, with the health and safety of employees, guests and vendors at the forefront.
There will be a social-distancing friendly layout, early morning senior shopping opportunities and multiple hand-washing stations. For now, the Walker Community Farmers’ Market will be a shopping destination, not a social gathering.
Here are some guidelines to remember:
• Guests are encouraged to send one designated shopper from their household with a shopping list to aid in quick and efficient shopping.
• Shoppers and vendors are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands upon entering the market and shop quickly. Multiple hand washing stations will be placed throughout the market.
• 9 to 9:30 a.m. will be reserved for seniors, health care providers and guests with health concerns to shop the market.
• Shoppers should shop with their eyes. Vendors will select and bag your products.
• Shoppers and vendors are encouraged to utilize pre-orders and contactless payment methods such as Venmo or Apple Pay.
• No sampling will be allowed.
• In effort to support local musicians, we will continue to host them as the market emcee. No chairs or gathering will be allowed however. The music is intended to provide a comforting background environment for shoppers. The musicians will also help with reminders about social distancing and hand-washing practices.
• Story time with the local librarian will be put on hold until further notice.
• Wood-fired pizza, quiche and all prepared food will be available for take-out only. Pre-orders are encouraged and appreciated.
The Green Scene staff will continue to modify the market’s list of strategies as the public health situation changes. Thank you for your patience and patronage of the local farmers’ market.
The Walker Community Farmers’ Market is held every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 17, and is located at 617 Michigan Avenue West in Walker. For more information, call (218) 547-2880 or email walkergreenscene@gmail.com
