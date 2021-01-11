The owner of the pictured ornament is asked to contact the Chamber at (218) 547-1313 to claim their prize. Photo submitted
Photo submitted

The Community Tree in front of Village Square in Walker was left open for the public to hang their make your own ornaments.  There were 15 ornaments hung on the tree and the Leech Lake Chamber hopes to keep this going and have many more next year. The owner of the pictured ornament is asked to contact the Chamber at (218) 547-1313 to claim their prize.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments