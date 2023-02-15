The construction contractor for the new Dale and Harriet Jones Walker Public Library building project was approved by the Walker City Council at the Feb. 6 meeting.
Hytec Construction will use the Sourcewell/Gordian state bid construction procurement process, with construction expected to begin this spring.
Councilor Jim Senenfelder said by staying with Hytec Construction the city will not be taking a step back by going with a different contractor. “This is the right thing to do.”
The council also approved the naming rights for the library’s Christian and Inspirational section be named the “Pastor John Dainsberg Christian and Inspirational Collection,” thanks to a contribution of $10,000.
Naming rights for the non-fiction section of the new library will be named the “Howard Mohr Non-Fiction Collection,” thanks to a $10,000 donation.
Mayor Jerecho Worth recognized the three Walker-Hackensack-Akeley fourth-grade students for their Minnesota Rural Water Association Water Week posters. The top three students were Alexandra Nola Cain, first; Ziinaa White, second; and Ayla Jewel Jacobson, third.
Since none of the students attended the meeting, the 2023 certificates will be sent to WHA School.
In other city business, the council:
Approved the consent agenda that included the January Police Department report that listed four arrests, three traffic crashes and traffic citations, four assists to other agencies and 19 medical calls; meeting minutes for the Jan. 3 city council; meeting minutes for Jan. 30 Planning Commission Board of Adjustments; December 2022 Zoning Administrator report; meeting minutes for Jan. 17 Public Works Committee, Jan. 17 Library Advisory Board, Jan. 12 Walker Area Joint Fire Department, Jan. 24 Park Advisory Board; sales tax receipts for January; meeting minutes for Dec. 19 Planning Commission Board of Adjustments, Nov. 22 Park Advisory Board, Dec. 20 Library Advisory Board; letter from Minnesota Department of Revenue regarding the consideration of changes to local option sales and tax use agreements; January tax settlement for 2022 from Cass County; the 2021 Walker Fire Relief Association report card; thank you letter from Initiative Foundation for donation; transfer of fourth quarter 2022 Arvig franchise fees for $8,647.48 from the general checking account to street capital project fund 500; transfer of fourth quarter 2022 Paul Bunyan Natural Gas franchise fees for $2,056 from the general checking account to street capital project fund 500; Mayor Worth attending the League of Minnesota Cities Foundation Program for newly elected officials at a cost of $350 plus hotel, meals mileage and paying him $125 for attending the training; Fairchild attending the annual Minnesota Municipal Clerks and Finance Officers Association Conference in St. Cloud March 22-24 at a cost of $305 plus hotel, mileage and meals; payment of $2,998.86 to Ulteig Engineers Inc. for televising sanitary sewer lines for the 2023 Northwest Area Project; payment of $29,002.65 to Walker Area Joint Fire Department for annual contract payment; payment of $3,842.92 to Tyler Technologies Inc. for annual licenses for accounting software incode; payment of $27,097.52 for G.O. bonds to the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority; understanding of services for audit between Miller McDonald and the city; SEH Architect Engineer agreement for professional services for 2023 snow removal equipment acquisition for the Walker Airport with cost not to exceed $8,500; and transfer of FAA entitlement funds of $200,000 to the Glencoe Municipal Airport.
Held a public hearing on the 2023 Fee Schedule with no one coming forward to speak. Later in the meeting the council adopted the new fee schedule along with updated fees.
Accepted $30,780 in donations for the Walker Library given to the city during the month of January.
Approved revisions to policy No. 01-2023, the city’s Purchasing Policy.
Approved the Uniform Grant Guidance Policy regarding federal revenue sources.
Approved the 2023 Pay Equity reporting the city goes through every three years. The city did a lot better this time.
Approved the Police Department Confidential Informants Policy, which is a proposed mandate by the Minnesota POST Board.
Approved purchase of two cradle points and antennas in the amount of $2,528 for two primary police department squad cars. This a huge step forward for the department and is a safety improvement that is used by the State.
Approved City Administrator Hope Fairchild attending the League of Minnesota Cities 2023 City Day on the Hill March 9 for $99 plus hotel room, mileage and meals.
Re-appointed Seth Leifer to his second term, and Sue Ostlund and Randy Carlson to their third terms on the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments.
Approved a wedding welcome dinner request by Jamie Stallman for use of lower city park for Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. for about 50 people. Set-up will begin at 1 p.m. and clean-up at 7 p.m.
Approved a graduation party requested by Ben Dykema for use of the lower city park for May 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for about 50 people.
Discussed the Joint Powers Agreement between Cass County and the city regarding the upcoming CSAH 37 project.
Discussed the insurance claim denial to Paul Rice regarding service line back up of material into the basement of his home located on Seventh Street on Sept. 10. The council passed a motion to send this back to public works for more research.
Discussed letter received regarding winter snow management of sidewalks, curbs and crosswalks. The author asked the city why it can’t manage all sidewalks like the city of Granite Falls does.
Councilor Gary Wilkening said the city takes care of their responsibility. “Some property owners do a good job, some a fair job and others do no job.”
Senenfelder said this is like comparing apples to oranges, since Granite Falls is a larger city with more city staff, and the temperature is anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees warmer. “I think our guys do a good job, and I can’t see us taking that on.”
