There was no change to the 2020 tax levy as the Walker Council approved it at 2 percent.
At the Dec. 2 Truth in Taxation hearing, the council set the levy at $1,072,696, which is $21,012 more than the 2019.
The council also adopted the final 2020 budget at $12,287.401 in expenses, which is about $150,000 below projected revenues.
Sign ordinance discussion
The proposed temporary sign ordinance took up a significant amount of time as both council and community members thought it needs to be re-evaluated and changed.
Kristin Holly addressed the council as a representative of Walker Bay Live, an outdoor musical event that began two summers ago and attracts visitors to the Walker area every Thursday night throughout the summer.
“I’m not here just for Walker Bay Live, I’m here for our entire community. Our churches, school, non-profits — all of us that are trying to do good things, with very little money. We all need the temporary sign ordinance to be adjusted,” Holly said. “We hope you take time to seek out other tourist and event-based cities to find examples that work. It would be so helpful to allow a slightly larger sign.”
This past summer Walker Bay Live used chalkboard signs to promote their events. These are quick and easy to create, much cheaper than banners and real estate signs, easy to read, reusable, and easy to change if an event needs to be moved.
“The small real estate signs may seem like an easy solution for everyone to use, however they are very hard to read. You can’t fit much info on them and they are expensive,” Holly stated. “We need to include a 24-hour option to the sign permit. That would solve the day of event directional signage for events located in the town of Walker. Right now it is only addressing a seven-day permit.
“Many of us truly appreciate that the city does not enforce certain ordinances because in many cases, it has helped out a special event for various reasons. Examples of [your] willingness to cooperate have been shown at many of our community events such as the Eelpout Festival, Crazy Days, Ethnic Fest.”
Holly concluded by saying, “I hope the council see the need to rewrite the ordinance that is more in line with our tourist-based economy. A temporary sign ordinance that included community events, 24-hour option and larger signs ... will be an effective form of communication to our guests, potential guests and our community.”
Councilors Mary Beth Hansen and Char Moore both agreed the ordinance needs some changes, adding these events are not just good for tourism, but the community.
Councilor Jim Senenfelder added that maybe there needs to be a special event ordinance for signs. “I don’t want to drive around Walker and see two or three signs on every street corner.”
The council passed a motion 4-0 to send the temporary ordinance back to the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments with some direction on placement, duration and size of the signs regulated.
In other city business, the council:
Reviewed the Police Report from Oct. 19 through Nov. 15 that included four fights or domestic calls, two fraud cases and active burglary investigations on two businesses and two apartments, where a hand gun was used. Officer Andy Erickson has all suspect ID’s and is finishing the investigation so he can send reports to the Cass County Attorney’s Office to review for criminal charges.
Reviewed the Cass County October and November property tax settlement.
Approved payment of $9,960 to SEH for the Walker Airport master plan with airport layout plan.
Approved payment of $8,750 to SEH for the Walker Airport access road and parking lot rehabilitation construction observation phase.
Approved payment of $14,769.28 to Ulteig for professional services for work completed from Oct. 31 for the Northside Street Project.
Approved payment of $9,570 to Anderson Brothers for street patch work on Walker Bay, Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue.
Approved having DMV write a check to the city of Walker for expenses from Jan. 1 through Nov. 22 in the amount of $117,762.46, plus remainder of expenses through Dec. 31.
Passed a resolution to designate the polling place for 2020 as the Fire Hall.
Hired Bonnie Richter as a DMV clerk at a wage of $16 per hour and upon successful completion of her six-month probation period an additional 3 percent increase.
Approved Daniel Salitro’s successful completion of a six-month probation period with an additional $1 per hour added to his wage.
Approved a 3 percent wage increase for all non-union staff effective Jan. 1, excluding probationary personnel.
Approved the on-sale, Sunday liquor, Wine, 3.2 on-sale and 3.2 off-sale licenses for several Walker establishments. They include on-sale and Sunday licenses for Chase on the Lake, Tianna Country Club, Spencer Ross Post 134, Benson’s Emporium, Cafe Zona Rosa, Bayside Bar and Grill, Blue Canoe B&B and Lucky Moose. Wine licenses were approved for Village Square, Wine Down and Jimmy’s Family Restaurant; 3.2 on-sale licenses for Jimmy’s Family Restaurant and Wine Down; and 3.2 off-sale for Village Square, Jimmy’s, SuperOne Foods and Orton’s.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes for Sept. 30.
Approved a resolution calling for a public hearing to receive comments on the proposed adoption of ordinance designating the zoning district of certain real property annexed into the city. The hearing will be held Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Fire Hall.
Approved a resolution calling for a public hearing to receive comments on the proposed adoption of an ordinance adding Tiny Homes Subdivision to the city code. The hearing will be held Dec. 30 at 6:05 p.m. at the Fire Hall.
Approved advertising for Walker residents for two open seats on Planning Commission Board of Adjustments that will expire in 2020. If no qualified applicants are received the current members can serve up to two consecutive terms. Both seats are in their first term.
Approved Park Advisory Board minutes for Sept. 24.
Approved an application from Chase on the Lake to use the lower city park from 11 a.m. Feb. 19 through 11 a.m. Feb. 23 for Eelpout activities.
Approved the Park Advisory Board recommendation of the donation policy.
Approved advertising for Walker residents for two open Park Advisory Board seats.
Passed a resolution approving plans and specifications, and ordering advertisements for bids on the Northside Street Project.
Advised that City Hall will close at 1 p.m. Dec. 24, Walker Bay Spirits at 4 p.m., and all city offices and businesses will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
Set the next regular council meeting to Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.