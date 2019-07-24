Last April, our Minnesota State Governor Tim Walz said the following words, “It is time for policy being done to Indian people to stop, and for policy to be done in partnership with Native Nations to begin and continue.”
With these words in mind, members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the Leech Lake Culture Alliance, put their heads together and came up with the idea of a “Statue of Unity.” The statue will be that of an Ojibwe Hoop Dancer, working with four hoops and will be mounted in the vicinity of the Walker City Rock Garden. It is an Ojibwe tradition that the four hoops represent the four colors of man, from the four points of the compass, during the four seasons, all working together to obtain the four colors of unity.
The Statue of Unity will be sculpted by nationally-known sculptor, Joel Randall from Luther, Okla. — the same artist who sculpted the 13 statues in the Circle of Time. The sculptures are first carved in clay and then cast into bronze — a long and very expensive artistic procedure. Bronze, however, is one of the few materials that will forever withstand the extreme, severe and variable temperatures of northern Minnesota.
The statues mounted in the Circle of Time are now eight years old and look just as good as the day Mayor Brian Johnson dedicated them on the Fourth of July in 2011. The only maintenance they have required is to periodically water the flowers around them.
The Leech Lake Culture Alliance sincerely thanks the many individuals, businesses and organization that made the Circle of Time possible, and if any others are interested in abiding by the words of our Governor — to help preserve and maintain unity with our friends across the bay — they may send their tax-deductible donation to LLCA, Box 841, Walker, MN 56484 and help make a Statue of Unity possible!
