On Sept. 23, 2019, which is the autumnal equinox, the hours of day and night are approximately the same — a day of unity.
At their August meeting, the Walker City Council approved an annual “Unity Day” to be held in the city rock garden.
Last April Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz suggested Minnesotans try to do better in their relations with native nations. Members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the Leech Lake Culture Alliance put their heads together and came up with an idea that may help foster Gov. Walz’s suggestion. In the future it is hoped that the Bug O Nay Ge Shig School and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School will conduct activities on “Unity Day.”
However this year Unity Day will be held Sept. 23 at the city rock garden with the dedication of a “Statue of Unity.” The statue depicts an Ojibwe hoop dancer with four hoops. It is an Ojibwe tradition that the four hoops represent the four ages of man, four colors of man four seasons, from the four points on the compass, all striving for the four colors of unity.
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe donated a substantial amount toward the cost of the bronze statue. The hope is that individuals, businesses and organizations in the Walker/Leech Lake area will donate the balance.
Anyone who is concerned about unity between our communities and wants to support the project may make a tax-deductible donation to LLCA, Box 841, Walker, MN 56484. For questions concerning the project, call (218) 507-0525.
