The final designs for the new Walker Library and trail head rest rooms are expected to be discussed at the May 21 council meeting.
The project costs for the rest rooms are still being formulated, while the estimated cost of the library as prepared by Hy Tech is $1,406,536.08.
The Walker Council met May 4 to discuss these projects along with a list of other agenda items.
A lease agreement was approved by the council with American National Bank to be the temporary location of the library. The cost of the month-to-month lease is $750 for 1,600 square feet in the bank’s lower level beginning May 1 with the first month waived given the current economic conditions.
The council also discussed the Northside Street Improvement and accepted a bid for the project that will begin sometime after Memorial Day weekend.
With six bids submitted, the council passed a motion 5-0 to accept the bid from RL Larson Excavating Inc. in St. Cloud as the lowest responsible bidder at $3,985,552.03. In awarding the bid, the council gave due consideration to all relevant factors as they relate to each bidder such as dollar amounts of the bids and financial responsibility, and integrity, skill and the likelihood of performing faithful, prompt and satisfactory work as best as can be determined. A resolution accepting the bid was passed 4-1.
In COVID-19 related updates, the council:
Discussed the 2020 liquor licenses that will be revisited once the council knows more regarding the re-opening of businesses.
Suspended water and sewer late fees through Dec. 31 along with all past due utility payments as of Oct. 31, which will be certified to the property owners property taxes.
Approved opening porta-johns, fish cleaning shack, docks, tennis and pickle ball courts, with the porta-johns and fish cleaning shack to be sterilized twice a day in the morning and afternoon daily with city police doing the second spraying on the weekends.
Approved a $1,000 donation to the Walker Food Shelf.
Encouraged the public to continue to observe the public distancing in place.
In other city business, the council:
Approved the Library Board meeting minutes of April 15.
Reviewed the Public Works Committee meeting minutes of April 30.
Reviewed the Consumer Confidence Report for 2019 city drinking water report.
Reviewed Shingobee Townships’s annual contribution to Evergreen Cemetery at $7,000, an increase of $1,000 from 2019.
Approved the first half payment of $7,964.50 for the 2020 levy and automation repair and replacement.
Reviewed letter from Shingobee Township for the proposed payment schedule for annexation of parcel 38-357-0004.
Approved the Water Treatment Energy Efficiency Assessment.
Approved converting City Administrator Terri Bjorklund’s 40 bonus hours to vacation hours due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Approved payment of $91,552 for renewal premium to League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust.
Approved the Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes of Feb. 24.
Approved the transfer of entitlements of $100,000 to the city of Glencoe and $75,000 to the Cambridge Airport, and repayment agreement for each city in 2022. These funds will go toward funding airport projects, with Walker receiving a repayment of $100,000 in 2020 from the city of Mahnomen.
Approved Library Board by-laws.
Approved to have Vine Street surveyed and plans drawn up for paving and rolled asphalt curb.
Discussed the Seventh Street obstructions where the road encroaches into the Webb property and the new gardens that are within their property.
Approved submitting Community Solutions Innovation funding for local governments grant request.
Advised that City Hall and DMV will be closed May 25 for Memorial Day.
Learned that spring curb-side pick-up of leaves and branches will be May 21 and 22.
Learned that Public Works Department will flush hydrants next week. The water mains are routinely flushed to clean the distribution system. Rusty water may be evident during the flushing, with residents advised to run the cold tap until water becomes clear.
