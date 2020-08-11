The Walker City Council meeting lasted just over an hour long Aug. 3, but more than 30 minutes were in closed session to discuss a land purchase.
Once the meeting resumed, the council gave Mayor Jed Shaw and Councilor Jim Senenfelder permission to negotiate terms on the land purchase, and to bring it back to the council for further discussion.
The council also discussed sales tax revenue for March through June. Councilor Gary Wilkening stated that money brought in is down about $13,500 compared to May-June of 2019. In total, the community is down about $900,000 in actual sales.
This will be an important thing for the city to keep in mind when going into discussions about the upcoming budget.
Wilkening added that the city received notice from the League of Minnesota Cities that Local Government Aid is going to drop about $10,000 to about $32,000 this year.
In other city business, the council:
Approved Walker City Council regular meeting minutes of July 6.
Reviewed Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments regular meeting minutes of July 27.
Reviewed June 2020 Zoning Administrator Report.
Reviewed Walker Public Library Board meeting minutes of July 15.
Reviewed Walker Park Advisory Board meeting minutes of July 28.
Reviewed Walker Police Department Monthly Report that included a couple of disorderly conducts, a fight, six thefts and assisting on medical calls.
Reviewed Public Works Committee meeting minutes of July 28.
Reviewed Walker Area Joint Fire Department meeting of July 9.
Approved Cash Balance Report as of June 30.
Reviewed Cass County’s May/June Final Tax Settlement for 2020.
Reviewed Cass County’s October/November Tax Settlement for 2020.
Reviewed 2020 North Side Project updated schedule.
Reviewed LMC Worker’s Compensation Audit Adjustment.
Approved payment of $4,980.00 to SEH for Walker Municipal Airport Master Plan with Airport Layout.
Approved payment of $12,450.00 to SEH for Walker Municipal Airport 2020 Beacon and REIL Replacement.
Approved payment of $6,304.00 to NTI for work done on the 2020 North Side Project to date.
Approved payment of $2,850.00 to Granite Water Works Inc. for purchase of hydrant for 2020 North Side Project.
Approved payment of $44,463.33 to Ulteig for engineering services during 2020 North Side Project to date.
Approved payment of $491,338.20 to RL Excavating, Inc. for work done on the 2020 North Side Project to date.
Tabled Fishing Task Force to donate the remaining funds, $2,019.57, to the Walker Area Community Center.
Senenfelder stated that he will bring this to Larry Anderson to see if the funds can be donated to the city for things such as the fishing shack and dock repairs. He stated that the money was donated for fishing purposes, not for the WACC.
Wilkening stated that remaining Job-Z money should be cleaned up; figure out what the City can legally do with these funds.
Accepted a $4,000 donation from Walker Rotary Club.
Approved payment to Spencer Ross Post 134 in the amount of $643.98 for the first half of the 2020 Legion abatement payment, and to transfer the same amount from the General Fund 101 to the Legion Abatement Fund.
Hired Joanne Bloch as a DMV Clerk at a wage of $17 per hour, and upon successful completion of a six month probation period, an additional 3 percent.
Approved Walker Planning Commission/Board of Adjustments Meeting Minutes of June 29.
Approved recommendation of the Planning Commission/Board of Adjustments to approve Interim Use Permit for Extractive Use/Mining for LU-2020-08 with several findings of facts and conditions.
Wilkening stated that conditions were added after the Planning Commission meeting. Shingobee Township changed the hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for noisy operations such as crushing, and to adhere to MPCA noise control.
Approved Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments recommendation to change Conditional Use Permit to Interim Use Permit under Section 109-195 Extractive Use/Mining to match the Land Use Chart for Extractive Use.
Set a public hearing for the word change of Conditional Use Permit to Interim Use Permit under Section 109-195 Extractive Use/Mining to match the Land Use Chart for Extractive Use in conjunction with the next public hearing held before the Planning Commission in order to save costs on the amendment.
Approved engineering and planning services for the 2020 Beacon and REIL Replacement Contract Amendment No. 1 in the amount of $24,100. Electrical engineering services will not exceed $7,000, and a contract with Braun Intertec for construction materials and testing services is for $2,584
Approved 2020 Beacon and REIL Replacement Construction Contract awarded to Design Electric Inc. in the amount of $97,707, with total project costs amounting to $155,205.90.
Approved Walker Public Library Board minutes of June 17.
Approved Kitchigami Regional Library System proposed 2021 Budget for Walker Library Branch levy portion in the amount of $15,600, plus $255 for automation, repair and replacement.
Approved Walker Park Advisory Board to approve Minutes of June 23.
Approved sending Dan Martin and Dan Salitros to St. Cloud for MRWA training and testing. Martin would train and test for his Class C Water License and Salitros would train and test for his Class D Sewer License. Cost is $255 each for training, plus two hotel rooms for two nights, and meals. Martin test fee is for $32 and Salitros test fee is $55.
Approved Sub Grant Agreement between the Cass Soil and Water Conservation District and the city, which will help pay for storm water upgrades during the 2020 North Side Project.
Tabled Vine Street proposed improvements discussion.
Wilkening stated that the city had the engineer take a look at Vine Street and how much it would cost, with it coming in at an estimated $78,500. This would be totally funded by assessments.
Shaw stated that obtaining the report for street improvements on Vine Street was to get information to property owners.
Wilkening agreed with the mayor, and stated that he does not think the council should move forward with any street improvements on Vine Street.
Senenfelder asked why the project would be fully funded by assessments.
Wilkening stated that the street has never been built, adding that it could be revisited in January or February.
Heard that City Hall and DMV will be closed Sept. 7 in observance of Labor Day.
Approved motion not to accept park applications for the rest of 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council then went into a closed session. The meeting re-opened about 40 minutes later.
