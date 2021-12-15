The 2022 tax levy was set at 3.84 percent by the Walker Council at the Dec. 6 meeting and after the Truth in Taxation portion where taxpayer were allowed to ask questions.
The levy is $1,077,623, which is $39,894 more than the 2021 levy.
Back on Sept. 13 meeting the council set the preliminary levy after discussing whether to set it even higher.
In other city business, the council:
Approved the regular council meeting minutes of Nov. 1.
Reviewed the Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments regular meeting minutes of Nov. 29.
Reviewed the October 2021 Zoning Administrator report.
Reviewed the Park Advisory Board meeting minutes of Nov. 23.
Reviewed the Walker Library Board meeting minutes of Nov. 17.
Reviewed the Public Works Committee meeting minutes of Nov. 30.
Reviewed the Walker Area Joint Fire Department minutes of Nov. 11.
Reviewed the Kitchigami Regional Library System Board meeting minutes of Sept. 23.
Reviewed the Walker Police Department monthly report.
Approved cash balance report as of Oct. 31.
Reviewed and file sales tax receipts.
Reviewed the Dec. 1 Cass County Property Tax System Statement of Remittance.
Reviewed the Payment Advice from the State of Minnesota American Rescue Plan funds in the amount of $1,618.26.
Reviewed the Cass County news release on “Public comment sought for County’s multi-hazard mitigation plan.”
Approved paying $20,000 to Hytec Construction for library and trail head rest room design.
Approved payment of $4,875 to SEH Inc. for Walker Municipal Airport 2021 Crack Seal Project and $19,250 for Walker Municipal Airport 2021 SRE Building Construction, for a total of $24,125.00.
Approved final payment of $1,309.56 to Struck and Irwin Paying, Inc. for the 2021 Walker Municipal Airport Crack Seal Project.
Approved payment of $12,325.50 to Ulteig for 2020 Northside Project professional services through Oct. 2.
Reviewed memorandum from Adinda Van Espen of SEH regarding the repayment of airport entitlement funds in the amount of $200,000 to the City of Longville.
Reviewed a letter from Jennifer Soltys of Minnesota Department of Health regarding Sanitary Survey Report for Walker Public System.
Reviewed a letter from LMCIT Administrator regarding 2022 rate and coverage changes.
Reviewed Paul Bunyan Regional Safety Group 2022 Safety Training schedule.
Heard that a patron from out of town stated that Joanne Bloch at the city DMV office was extremely helpful and it was the best experience they have ever had with any city office.
Approved DMV office writing for $153,499.74 plus the remainder of the expenses through Dec. 31 to the city for expenses incurred since Jan. 1.
Passed resolution to designate the polling place for 2022 at the Fire Hall.
Approved submitting the city’s 2020 Pay Equity Compliance report to the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget.
Approved Wine Down’s liquor license application for 3.2 percent on-sale and wine licenses.
Approved Portage Brewing Company’s temporary on-sale liquor license for Frost Fest Feb. 26 at the City Park for about 500 participants and spectators.
Later in the meeting the council also approved a request from Leech Lake Chamber to use the lower city park for Frost Fest. Set-up will take place Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The actual event begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. with clean-up Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Approved agreement to fund the outdoor skating rink for 2021-22 season with the city paying for maintenance and supervision at a cost of $3,500.
Councilor Gary Wilkening asked if this includes the water the city supplies for the rink. Public Works Director Mike Ridlon said the city does supply the water, meters it and keep records of usage.
Approved City Administrator Hope Fairchild attending the 2022 MCFOA Minnesota Municipal Clerks Institute May 9-13 in St. Cloud.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes and public hearing minutes for Oct. 25.
Approved Planning Commission Board of Adjustments for an interim use permit application for a vacation/private rental home at 607 Second Street with the proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Mayor Annie McMurrin asked if the home would ever operate as an assisted living facility again. Melanie Burns, the owner, said it would not.
Councilor Jim Senenfelder questioned whether the council was setting a precedent for allowing the sign at the vacation rental. Planning Board members said the sign should be considered grandfathered in as it has been existing on the property for many years.
Approved the Library Board meeting minutes for Oct. 20.
Approved contract services with Wendy Klister for Rock Garden planting and maintenance for 2022.
Approved the purchase of 288 meters at a cost of $240 per meter for a total cost of $69,120 from Ferguson Water Works.
Approved moving forward with application process for FPA loans to complete the Northwest Area Utility and Street Reconstruction project in 2023.
Approved payment of $7,165.83 to Midwest Machinery Co. for airport tractor repairs.
Advised that city offices and DMV will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Advised that Walker Bay Spirits will close 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and will be closed Dec. 25 and 31.
Advised that packets for the Minnesota Rural Water Association Water Week Poster Contest for fourth-grade students have been distributed to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School. Posters will be accepted by Public Works Director Mike Ridlon until Dec. 29.
Advised that the next council meeting will be held Thursday at 5 p.m.
