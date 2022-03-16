The Walker Council had a relatively easy agenda when they met March 7.
The one item that drew some conversation was moving Walker Bay Day — the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event that brings several hundred people to the city park the first Saturday of August.
The Chamber requested Walker Bay Day be moved from Aug. 6 to either July 30 or Aug. 13. Councilor Char Moore said since July is so busy the August date might be the best, while Councilor Gary Wilkening said the Chamber should choose the date that works best for them.
The council approved a motion to let the Chamber decide the date.
In other city business, the council:
Approved the consent agenda that included the police report, fire department meeting minutes, sales tax receipts, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office 2021 annual report, and payments for work at the municipal airport. The monthly police report had four arrests, 18 investigations, 43 dispatch calls, two accidents, six traffic stops and 19 traffic stop warnings.
Approved transfer of $9,196.84 of Arvig fourth quarter 2021 franchise fees from general fund to sidewalk fund.
Approved a resolution supporting housing and local decision-making authority.
Approved a resolution reestablishing precincts and polling places.
Approved payment of $44,539 to the League of Minnesota Cities for worker’s compensation coverage premium.
Approved payment of $669 to John Valen for legal services in conjunction with Conciliation Quality Title.
Approved not waiving the statutory tort limits established by state statute.
Approved the Portage Brewing Company brewery license application for brewer off-sale, off-sale Sunday growler and tap room on-sale Sunday licenses.
Approved a temporary on-sale liquor license for Portage Brewing Company to take place in the Arvig parking lot next to the brewery for May 28, June 18, June 25 and July 2.
Amended the 2022 city personnel policy.
Amended the public works safety uniform allowance.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes of Jan. 31.
Approved public hearing for March 28 at 6 p.m. during the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting on prohibited signs.
Approved a lot split by metes and bounds for property parcel No. 96-022-3301 with all the proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Amended ordinance section 109-269 and adding a minor subdivision creating less than five parcels that meet the lot size requirements allowed in that zone.
Approved purchase of an Exmark 72-inch cut riding mower for $16,540 from Martin Snowplow and Equipment in Cohasset.
Approved Turf Tech LLC estimates of $18,500 for Evergreen Cemetery maintenance from May through October; $3,300 for two non-selective herbicide applications at Ah-Gwah-Ching new industrial park road, Walker Bay Boulevard and the holding pond across from Highland Apartments; $1,700 for spring start-up and winterization of Evergreen Cemetery irrigation system; $4,100 for two lawn applications of fertilizer and broad leaf herbicide at city park and city hall; and $3,300 for two herbicide applications covering all broad leaf weeds at the Evergreen Cemetery.
Advised that Walker Bay Spirits will be closed for Easter April 17.
