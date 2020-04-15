Four of Walker’s five City Council members attended the April 6 council meeting that last one hour and 45 minutes.
Council members present were Mayor Jed Shaw, Councilors MaryBeth Hansen, Jim Senenfelder and Gary Wilkening, with Char Moore listening by cell phone. Others present were City Administrator Terri Bjorklund, City Attorney John Valen, Police Chief Wayne Tennis, Mark McKenna with SuperOne Foods and Tim Klieman, also with SuperOne Foods listening by phone.
After the consent agenda was approved, the council heard from Bjorklund on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected city services. She said the DMV is moving forward with processing limited motor vehicle renewals via drop-off by mail. The city is doing well with staffing and the new police cruiser is on the road.,
The biggest item to come before the council was the proposal from Miner’s Inc for a new SuperOne Foods grocery store along Highway 371. The council discussed several items on a term sheet that summarizes the framework for the proposed 45,000 square-foot store.
Miner’s Inc. requested the city vacate both Garden Street and Onigum Avenue adjacent to the Tabaka and Amel properties, but the council said they cannot do that until after Miner’s purchases the property and a public hearing is held.
The council said they want to see the expansion of Tower Avenue, but what Miner’s has requested would be unfair to the city taxpayers and not economically feasible for the city. By a 5-0 vote, the council sent the recommended responses back to Miner’s.
In other city business, the council:
Approved payment of $7,716 to Cass County Auditor for 2020 property taxes on the ambulance building.
Approved payment of $4,980 to SEH for Walker Municipal Airport Master Plan with airport layout plan.
Approved payment of $20,000 to Hytec Construction for the work completed to date on the design fee for the public library.
Accepted the 2019 audit as presented in paper form. An in-person presentation by Christopher Clasen was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Approved payment of $13,050 to Clasen Stegner and Schiessl CPAs Ltd., for 2019 audit.
Approved resolution proclamation and declaration of local emergency and extension of declared emergency.
Approved donation of $500 to Cass County Historical Society, which is approaching its 75th year of operation. The funds will go help purchase a new computer and cement work for a new bike rack in front of the Cass County Museum.
Approved donation of $5,000 to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School Community Education for the Summer Recreation Program, with the condition that if the school district cancels the program, the money would carry over to the 2021 season.
Approved moving forward with replacement of the Leech Lake sign in front of City Hall that was damaged last fall during a storm. The cost of sign panels and frame work is $16,290, with the council looking at donations and using funds from the remaining 2019 LGA to pay for the new sign.
Approved the Rock Garden contract from April 15 through Oct. 15 for 200 hours. Sue Krupp replaces Jodi Jenstad, who will be unable to do the work this year.
Approved advertising time line for the city administrator/clerk position from May 4-22. Interviews will also be conducted during this time with the Personnel Committee making a recommendation to the council by June 1 with the new hire starting training about July 1.
Administrator Bjorklund is scheduled to retire Nov. 25.
Approved the lay-off of Bonnie Richter starting March 27 and extending until such time as the DMV office is able to re-open to the public and her six-month probationary period will pick back up.
Approved sending a letter of support to the Walker Area Joint Fire Department for the proposed purchase of a E-ONE Custom Rescue Pumper, a piece of equipment that members told Wilkening was necessary. The city portion would be about 28 percent.
Approved the non-federal reimbursable agreements including payment of $6,498.80 for the REILS inspection.
Approved Police Chief Tennis and Public Works Director Mike Ridlon to cordon off the playground equipment at city park because of pandemic concerns. There are signs in the park that state the park is closed, but the playground was still being used.
Entered into an agreement with Shingobee Township on the Hillsdale Loop Road Improvements project that allows the city to spend up to $9,000 on the project. The cost is estimated at $7,000 for Walker with money coming out of the LGA funds.
Approved a resolution supporting a grant application for a vacuum trailer.
Approved street closure request from Chase on the Lake for a portion of Cleveland Boulevard between Fifth and Sixth streets Jan. 20-24, 2021.
Approved purchase of fire hydrant repair parts costing $6,985.82 from Ferguson Waterworks to repair 10 hydrants.
Approved purchase of a mixer for the lower lift station for $17,628 from Electric Pump.
Set date to open bids for the Northside Project at the May 4 council meeting. Bids for the street improvement project were accepted April 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.