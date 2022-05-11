A proposal to build a multi-story condo and retail structure facility overlooking Walker Bay and city park, and a request to use a temporary stage for Walker Bay Live in the city park this summer were two of many topics discussed at the Walker City Council meeting May 2.
The meeting went longer than 90 minutes and also included decisions on public works and the airport, personnel and budget, and the library.
Brett Erdmann, president of New Leaf Hospitality Inc. of Fargo, spoke about building the new condo facility where Lakeview Inn, the Walker Laundromat and an open city lot near the tunnel under Highway 371. Erdmann said he has been planning this project for about two years and has already received purchase agreements for the inn, laundromat and two lots behind the laundromat. All he needs is the city to sell him the parcel to move forward.
The project would include underground parking, 16,000 to 18,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor and three or four stories of high-end condos that would be either leased or rented on a mid- to long-term basis.
Erdmann said he has developed properties for over 30 years and it will be an aesthetic pleasing building. His company wants to close on the property soon and get started sometime this summer. No decision was made, but the council said they would let Erdmann know when they decide.
The Walker Bay Live Committee’s request to build a temporary stage for concerts held each Thursday night throughout the summer in the upper city park narrowly passed after some back-and-forth discussion.
The Park Board unanimously approved the stage request a week before, with the committee coming before the council for its approval.
Jeff Holly said the stage will be privately paid for, adding, “Give us a trial run for a summer. There is a need for this. I don’t know if it would cost the city to try it.”
Councilor Jim Senenfelder said the city gets a lot of good comments about these summer concerts and they bring a lot of people to town. He made a motion to follow the Park Board’s recommendation to allow a temporary structure for the summer that the council passed 3-2, with Mayor Annie McMurrin and Councilor Gary Wilkening both voting no.
Later in the meeting, the council approved the Walker Bay Live dates of June 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, Aug. 4 and 11, with set-up taking place from 2 to 5 p.m. and the actual event going from 5 to 9 p.m. each week. About 250 to 450 people are expected to attend the events. Clean-up will take about 30 minutes.
Mayor McMurrin amended the motion that the food and beverage portion of the application go back to the Park Board because it doesn’t fall under that portion for non-profits.
The council also addressed hiring a professional library designer and consultant for the new library. A $10,000 grant through Sourcewell along with matching funds from Friends of the Library is available to pay for this.
The council made a motion to have City Administrator Hope Fairchild to work on a request for proposal for an architectural library design.
A few minutes later a motion was made but failed to pass that would have appointed Mayor McMurrin to be the second council member on the Library Advisory Board.
Senenfelder said he was interested in the position, which McMurrin opposed. She stated that since Senenfelder is gone three to four months over the winter he shouldn’t serve on said board. McMurrin also said that Councilor Char Moore, who expressed hurt feelings over the matter, had mentioned she wanted to serve on the Library Board. Senenfelder pointed out that he never misses a meeting.
A motion to appoint Senenfelder passed 3-1, with McMurrin voting no and Moore abstaining.
The council followed that by rescinding the Library Board bylaws, and approved by a 4-1 vote the proposal for architectural and design services for updating the library plan from Hytec Construction in the amount of $2,000.
In other city business, the council:
Approved the consent agenda that included council meeting minutes from April 4; reviewing the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes of April 25; the March Zoning Administrator report; Park Advisory Board meeting minutes of April 26; the Library Board meeting minutes of April 20; Public Works Committee meeting minutes of April 19; Walker Area Joint Fire Department meeting minutes of April 14; the Police Department monthly report that included 19 investigations, seven arrests, 36 traffic stop warnings and four traffic stop citations; the Cass County Commissioner Redistricting Plan; Walker’s 2022 estimate taxes to be collected under the current tax increment financing arrangements; and paying $11,550 to SEH Inc. for the airport crack seal and SRE building construction phase.
Fairchild told the council that the city is still accepting applications for appointments to the Library Board for the surrounding communities’ seat. Applications and descriptions can be found at City Hall.
The city is also still looking for election judges for Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applications can be found at City Hall.
Purchased Cass County parcel No. 96-135-3201 for $35,203.20.
Approved transfer of $20,000 from Water Fund checking the savings account.
Approved transfer of $1,884 from general checking out to Street Capital Project Fund 500 for first quarter Paul Bunyan Natural Gas franchise fees.
Approved payment of $79,401 to the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust for property and casualty coverage premium.
Passed resolution adopting the Cass County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Approved the Minnesota Joint Powers Agreement between the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and Walker for the use of Minnesota Criminal Justice Data Communications Network at $600 per year.
Approved the Court Data Services Subscriber Amendment to the Minnesota Joint Powers Agreement between the BCA and Walker for the use of the Minnesota Criminal Justice Data Communications Network.
Passed a resolution approving the Minnesota Joint Powers Agreement with Walker on behalf of the city’s prosecuting attorney and police department.
Passed a resolution supporting Local Government Aid formula update and $90 million appropriation increase.
Approved successful completion of Matt Haas’ six-month probationary period and adding 3 percent increase to his hourly wage effective May 16.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes of March 28.
Approved a vacation and private home rental renewal at 403 Seventh Street with findings of facts and conditions.
Approved Library Board meeting minutes of March 16.
Approved the Library Donor Recognition Naming Policy as presented April 4 council meeting subject to a revision as required by final design and the addition of a five-year maximum time frame for fulfillment of pledges.
Approved hiring a professional library designer/consultant in addition to or within the same firm of the architect and builder.
Approved the Library Board request to use the library project timeline as a guideline for the project.
Approved payment of $7,964.50 to Kitchigami Regional Library System for the first half payment of the 2022 levy and automation repair and replacement.
Approved Library Board ordinance 2022-05, an ordinance amending Part I, Chapter 16 on Libraries, Article II.
Approved resolution amending Part I, Code of Ordinances, Chapter 16 on Libraries, Article II.
Approved the Park Advisory Board meeting minutes of March 22.
Approved the Schock-Erickson wedding request to use the lighthouse Sept. 9 from noon to 5 p.m. for about 40 people.
Approved North Central Bass Fishing Tournament Committee use the lower city park pavilion June 12 from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sept. 11 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is for about 30 to 60 participants and spectators.
Approved purchase of four new motor starters with variable frequency drives for the water plant at a cost of $32,000 from quality controls using a portion of the land sale money.
Approved purchase of three remote water pressure monitors from Ferguson Waterworks for $8,520, using a portion of the remaining ARPA funds.
Approved street closure permit for Walker Legion Riders to close the parking area between Front Street and Railroad Avenue from Fourth to Fifth streets July 30 from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the annual Legion Ride.
Approved street closure for Walker Bay Live to host an event Aug. 25 from 1 to 9:30 p.m. at the end of Fifth Street in front of City Dock.
Approved an ordinance and resolution establishing an Airport Advisory Board that states one of the members must be within the joint fire district.
Approved advertising for three open Airport Advisory Board seats, two of which need to be from the council.
Advised that city offices and the DMV will be closed May 30 for Memorial Day.
Advised that the city-wide spring curbside pick-up of bagged leaves and branches will be May 19 and 20.
Advised that Public Works will be flushing hydrants the week of May 16 to clean the distribution system. Rusty water may be evident during flushing. If discoloration exists, residents should run cold water until it becomes clear.
Advised that the Cass County household hazardous waste mobile collections will be June 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cass County Garage on County Road 12.
The council went into a closed session to discuss the possible sale and asking price of city-owned parcel No. 96-351-0620, which is the property located next to the Lake View Inn and the tunnel under Highway 371.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.