The city of Walker has hired a new city administrator, clerk and treasuer, and announced that the library will soon be moving to its temporary location.
At the June 1 meeting, the council hired Hope Fairchild and also approved the employment agreement between the city and her. Bjorklund, who will be retiring later this year, said Fairchild’s start date is June 15.
Fairchild, a Littlefork native, was one of nine applicants. The personnel committee interviewed five applicants and met a second time with the top three, unanimously deciding on Fairchild.
In other news, Bjorklund said she will meet soon with the Kitchigami Regional Library manager to go over the Walker Library moving schedule and job duties during that time. Bjorklund told the council that they signed the rental agreement with American National Bank and will start making payments in July. The June rent was donated by the bank.
After figuring the cost comparison of utilities and rent versus the old library building, Bjorklund said it will cost about $2,000 more a year to be in the current rental location.
Bjorklund will make a presentation to the Walker Rotary Club this week.
In other business, the council:
Approved resolution combining polling places with Shingobee Township Precinct and the City of Walker Precinct.
Accepted donation of $2,000 from Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Approved request from Police Chief Wayne Tennis to purchase two laptop computers at a cost of $1,315.00 each for patrol cars from Cass County.
Approved payment of $7,700.00 to Remer Iron Works for structural steel and labor for the Leech Lake sign.
Approved transfer of $627 from fund 106 (Community Digital Sign) to fund 101 (General) to pay for the property insurance for the digital sign for the renewal period.
Approved a resolution for temporary outdoor dining permit. Bjorklund explained that the MnDOT permit puts a lot of the responsibility onto the city, which would have to update their insurance to include portions of the highway. Senenfelder suggested waiting until business owners inquire about this.
Approved the Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes of April 27.
Approved the recommendation of the Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments for a lot split of 210 Cleveland Blvd. West with several findings of fact and conditions set.
Wilkening suggested that water and sewer hookups to that property should be done and coordinated with the construction now. They do not have to hook up.
A motion to amend the previous motion to include stubs being added during the Northside project for sewer and water to the new tract was unanimously approved.
Approved the amended conditions adding No. 4 to have stubs added during the Northside project for sewer and water to the new tract.
Approved the airport access road parking lot pay application No. 2 in the amount of $38,523.62 paid to SEH.
Approved a variance extension from Russell and Mary Bengston of 204 Cleveland Blvd West, extending the variance period to Aug. 13, and to approve the letter notifying the applicants of the reason for extension.
Approved payment of $3,262 to Cass County Highway Department for cracksealer.
Reviewed certificate of commendation for Wastewater Treatment Facility Operational Award for maintaining outstanding permit compliance at the wastewater treatment facility.
