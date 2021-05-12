The Walker Library Board continues to be front and center as the city council follows through with their plans to build a new library to the community.
At the May 3 council meeting, Kathi Cadmus volunteered her services to the city to be a project manager/coordinator for the library project. She referenced her resume and explained her hope to bring stakeholders together in order to move forward with plans for a new library — at either an existing site or new building site.
The council said they appreciated her request but were just made aware of this request and needed more information before making a decision. They decided to table the request until the June council meeting.
When asked where the process was in finding a new home for the library, Councilor Jim Senenfelder said the city is currently looking at a site but wouldn’t add anymore information than that.
Later in the meeting, the council approved the library’s request to purchase a 10- by 20-foot canopy tent for $499 plus tax and shipping contingent on American National Bank’s approval, where the temporary library is now located.
Four days later demolition of the former library, that sits on the corner of Fourth Street and Cleveland Boulevard, began. It is expected to be completed this week.
The council also accepted a bid from Jed Shaw and Three Blue LLC for $246,200 on parcel No. 96-120-0001 with a closing date of July 1. It was the only bid the city received.
A motion was made to table opening bids on parcel No. 96-027-0001 for a month or two. The city will hold onto the bids until they decide to take this back up.
Another request that saw lengthy discussion dealt with a street closure for a July 4 event.
Walker Bay Live and Portage Brewing requested the council close Fifth Street from Minnesota Avenue to the alley for a family-friendly event. Public Works recommended the council deny the request because of public safety concerns and there were no signatures from surrounding property owners in support of the event.
Kristin Holly said she has talked with nearly all the affected property owners and they were in support of the street closure, adding she will get the needed signatures.
Holly believes it’s safer to have that portion of the street closed and it will bring more people to Walker for the day.
“You’ve set a precedent by closing streets for Ethnic Fest and Reed’s events. I think the townspeople would be receptive. Give us a shot,” Holly asked the council.
Prior to approving the street closure by a 3-1 vote, the council advised Holly that a one-day liquor and caterer’s license would be needed for the event along with insurance.
In other city business, the council:
Heard from John Ringle with Cass County Environmental Services on an alternative site for the recycling center that is currently behind Walker Home Center. Ringle said the owners have decided to no longer have the recycling center on their property, and the county has until June 1 to find a new site.
Ringle told the council they need about 15,000 square feet for a total of 12 containers to hold paper, cardboard and bottles.
The council sent the request back to Public Works, but did tell Ringle they would get back to him soon about an alternative site.
Passed a motion accepting donations made to the city.
Approved taking franchise fees from Paul Bunyan Natural Gas and putting them in the street improvement sidewalk fund. The city just started to collect fees but has not decided what to do with the funds.
Approved payment of $96,669 to League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust for renewal premiums.
Passed resolution stating annual designations.
Approved Hope Fairchild and Mike Ridlon attending the MRWA sustainable utility management workshop May 18 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in Nisswa. There is a no fee for this session.
Approved Fairchild attending MCFOA annual conference in St. Cloud June 15-18 in the amount of $325 plus the cost of meals, mileage and hotel room.
Approved Ridlon attending the MRWA annual conference in St. Cloud Aug. 24-26 in the amount $250 pus two nights room and board.
Approved Dan Martin attending the MRWA sewer training May 5 in Ada at no charge.
Discussed an intern request that Fairchild received for the administration department for 400 hours over the summer from a college student who lives in the area. Fairchild said she is going to get more info to the council, who in turn left the decision up to Fairchild.
Approved the planning commission board of adjustments meeting minutes of Feb. 22.
Approved planning commission board of adjustments meeting notes and public hearing minutes of March 29. A quorum was not present.
Approved a conditional use permit for a multi family dwelling located at 200 Sixth Street South with the proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Approved an interim use permit for a vacation private home rental located at 712 Cleveland Boulevard West with the proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Approved a preliminary plat for parcel No. 96-358-0810 with the proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Approved a lot split by metes and bounds into a north and south tract located at 412 Walker Bay Boulevard with the proposed findings of facts and conditions.
Approved the purchase of Cass County land sale of parcel No. 96-135-3201.
Awarded the crack seal project to Struck and Irwin Paving, Inc., at a cost of $47,606.45 contingent upon receipt of the FAA grant and based on the online company reputation.
Awarded the SRE building project to Ram General Contracting Inc., at a cost of $345,227 contingent on receipt of the FAA grant based on the online company reputation.
Approved the contract with the city and SEH for construction observation and administrative services in the amount of $84,500.
Approved the federal airport funding repayment agreement between the city and Longville for $200,000 to be paid back by the city of Walker in the amount of $150,000 in 2022 and $50,000 in 2023.
Approved the letter request for the federal and state grants for the 2021 crack seal and SRE building projects at the airport.
Approved the airport minimum standards policy and aeronautical business application.
Approved the Library Board minutes of Feb. 17.
Approved the Library Board notes of March 17. A quorum was not present.
Approved payment of $7,612.50 to Kitchigami Regional Library for the first half of the 2021 Levy and automation repair and replacement.
Approved Park Advisory Board meeting minutes of March 23.
Approved Spencer Ross American Legion Post 134 to use lighthouse for Memorial Day May 31. The set-up, actual event and clean-up will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with about 30-50 people attending.
Approved request from Laurie Swanson to use the upper city park for a groom’s rehearsal dinner July 16, contingent upon the completion of the application. The set-up, actual event and clean-up will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m. with about 40-45 people attending.
Approved request from Lee and Patti Turney for the Dunham Family to hold a picnic in the lower city park July 31. The set-up, actual event and clean-up will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with about 30 people attending.
Approved request from Leech Lake Chamber to hold Walker Bay Day in the upper and lower park for about 300 people. Set-up will take place Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the actual event Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and clean-up Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Approved Park Advisory Board request to put two picnic tables in the green space around the public library. American National Bank has already approved this request.
Approved purchase of 10 water meter registers from Ferguson Water Works for $1,619.55.
Approved purchase of chloride for application on city gravel roads from Edwards Oil for $3,800.
Approved purchase of a line locator and sewer push camera from Utility Logic for $4,849 for the line locator and $9,398 for the camera.
Entered into an agreement with Cass County on the land sale of property near the sewer ponds.
Advised city office and DMV will be closed May 31 for Memorial Day.
Discussed the city-wide spring pick-up of bagged leaves and branches curb side on May 20 and 21.
Advised Public Works will be flushing hydrants the week of May 17.
