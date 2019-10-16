Discussion on a proposed new SuperOne Foods grocery store took up the majority of time at the Oct. 7 Walker City Council meeting.
While no time table has been set yet, both the council and representatives of Miner’s Inc., are close to coming to an agreement to proceed with the project.
The site that Miner’s is looking at is nine acres along Highway 371, using a private access drive off the south end of Onigum right-of-way that would also accommodate future development that would connect to Tower Avenue.
The new store would be 40,000 square feet, which is 60 percent larger than the current supermarket, along with more parking for all types of vehicles.
Tim Kleiman, Miner’s Inc. real estate asset manager, gave a slide presentation to the council on the project and the two options Miner’s was proposing. He was joined by Miner’s Inc. CFO Greg Borash and SuperOne Walker Store Manager Mark McKenna.
In Option A, Miner’s has proposed $809,000 in funding toward the cost of improvements that include $251,000 for the private access drive to the Tabaka property and the new store and parking lot. Another $558,000 would go for additional turn lanes along Highway 371.
Option B has the MnDOT proposed round-about, which would eliminate the turning lanes.
Chris Carlson of Ultieg, the city’s engineering firm, said the entire project could be about $2.4 million, with the city’s cost at about $1.4 million.
Mayor Jed Shaw said that $558,000 for turning lanes could instead go toward the cost of the round-about.
Carlson added the overall project cost is still around $2.4 million. Other funding options include grants from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Kleiman said the new store would be a significant tax base increase from what the city currently receives on the vacant property, jumping from about $3,000 per year to anywhere from $600,000 to $800,000 over a 15-year period.
“Miner’s wants to do this project and get it started as soon as possible,” Kleiman told the council.
Shaw reminded the council that Miner’s is willing to put in their own turn lanes and driveway access to the proposed site, but a round-about from a traffic and access perspective makes the most sense. He also would like to see Tower Avenue developed all the way to the Walker Area Community Center.
Councilor Jim Senenfelder said it would be quicker for Miner’s to go with Option A and the city to play catch-up later.
Councilor Gary Wilkening added that it would be well worth the city’s time to look at Option B and see if the council can make that work financially.
Shaw asked Carlson to figure out what the round-about would cost with the $558,000 applied to it.
At the conclusion of the discussion, Shaw asked Bjorklund to set-up a meeting with MnDOT that includes the city and Miner’s. Carlson will have costs for the round-about, and Miner’s was asked to have a plan or solution on how to handle the Lundrigan’s property that includes them being on board with the plan, as well as figuring out an easement for Tower Avenue to come the rest of the way through.
In other city business, the council:
Approved transfer of $1,720 from Cemetery operating checking fund to the Cemetery perpetual care savings account.
Approved transfer of $161,270 from Sewer Dept. fund to PFA Sewer Debt Service fund and $103,500 from Water Dept. fund to PFA Sewer Debt Service fund.
Approved resolution certifying delinquent nuisance enforcement expenses for past due mowing and maintenance to the 2020 tax roll.
Approved sending Steve Kolp to the annual MMBA regional meeting Oct. 9 in Bagley at a cost of $20 plus wages and mileage.
Approved request to order a new patrol car for delivery in 2020. The cost of the new squad plus equipment will not exceed $45,000.
Accepted resignation of Terri Mann and DMV.
Approved request to advertise for a DMV clerk.
Approved sending Terri Bjorklund and Pamela Smith to additional election training in Pequot Lakes Dec. 6 at a cost of $10 per person plus wages and mileage.
Approved city staff work with Jason Murray of David Drown and Associates as the Cities Municipal Advisor in determining tax increment financing eligibility for the proposed Walker Assisted Living project at the site of the former Golden Living Center.
Entered into an agreement for audit services for fiscal year 2019 with Justin Clausen and Company at a cost of $13,050.
Approved the Walker Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes of Aug. 26.
Approved a conditional use permit for moving 50 cubic yards (non-shore or bluff intact) at 209 Vine Street with the condition that the silt fence is installed immediately after the connection of the water and sewer based on the seven findings of fact and three conditions.
Approved a lot split based on six findings of fact for property located at 900 Minnesota Ave. W. that is owned by Brad and Julie Baird.
Approved a zoning reclassification petition to change the zoning classification from traditional residential to transitional commercial for property located at 900 Minnesota Ave. W., described as Tract C based on 15 findings of fact.
Approved a resolution calling for a public hearing Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Walker Fire Hall to receive comments on the proposed adoption adding Tiny Homes Subdivision to the Walker City Code.
Approved Walker Library Board minutes of Aug. 21.
Entered into an agreement for architectural and design services with Hytec Construction for the design and new construction of a library and public rest rooms.
Approved street closure revision request of Fifth Street from Minnesota to the alley behind Von Hanson’s Meats from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 for Festival of Lights celebration.
Approved resolution for Paul Bunyan Natural Gas, LLC, to be exempted from the provisions of Minnesota Statutes chapter 216B.
Approved an ordinance granting Paul Bunyan Natural Gas, LLC, its leasees, successors and assigns, a non-exclusive right an authority for a period of 25 years to erect and maintain a gas distribution system for the distribution and sale of natural gas and prescribing the terms and conditions under which the grantee is to operate its distribution system.
Approved resolution declaring the city council as the Natural Gas Franchise Fee Board.
Approved ordinance implementing a gas service fee on Paul Bunyan Natural Gas, LLC, a Minnesota corporation, its successors and assigns, for providing gas service within the city of Walker commencing upon natural gas distribution, at a date to be determined.
Set a public hearing for Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. to hear comments regarding the feasibility report received by council Sept. 10 on the proposed improvements to several city streets.
Heard the Public Works Dept. will be flushing hydrants Oct. 14-18 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Set the fall clean up dates for Oct. 21 and 22. Small brush and bagged leaves will be picked up curbside. No large tree limbs or tires will be accepted.
